The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Worcester Red Sox on Friday was suspended after three innings due to a lighting issue. The RailRiders and Red Sox will continue Friday’s game on Saturday, playing to a full nine-inning completion before a seven-inning game for the regularly scheduled contest.

Tickets from tonight’s game will be treated like a rainout and can be redeemed for any remaining home game during the 2023 season. Find out more information on the RailRiders Rain Policy on the team’s website.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when MLB rehabber Greg Allen scored on a wild pitch by Shane Drohan and rehabber Jake Bauers crossed on a bases loaded catcher’s interference call.

The RailRiders extended the lead in the bottom of the third when Carlos Narvaez took a 1-0 offering from Drohan 413 feet to centerfield with a runner on for a 4-0 edge.

Before the top of the fourth, play was halted due to a lighting issue on the right field side.

Gates will open at 3:30 on Saturday for the Anthony Volpe Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 2,500 fans, presented by Geisinger. Play from Friday’s game will commence at 4:05 P.M. After the July 21 game is completed, a seven-inning nightcap will follow.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester will wrap this series on Sunday before the RailRiders travel to Buffalo next week. For more information on the upcoming series or to purchase tickets, visit www.swbrailriders.com.