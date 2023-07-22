Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Worcester Red Sox on Friday was suspended after three innings due to a lighting issue. The RailRiders and Red Sox will continue Friday’s game on Saturday, playing to a full nine-inning completion before a seven-inning game for the regularly scheduled contest.
Tickets from tonight’s game will be treated like a rainout and can be redeemed for any remaining home game during the 2023 season. Find out more information on the RailRiders Rain Policy on the team’s website.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when MLB rehabber Greg Allen scored on a wild pitch by Shane Drohan and rehabber Jake Bauers crossed on a bases loaded catcher’s interference call.
The RailRiders extended the lead in the bottom of the third when Carlos Narvaez took a 1-0 offering from Drohan 413 feet to centerfield with a runner on for a 4-0 edge.
Before the top of the fourth, play was halted due to a lighting issue on the right field side.
Gates will open at 3:30 on Saturday for the Anthony Volpe Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 2,500 fans, presented by Geisinger. Play from Friday’s game will commence at 4:05 P.M. After the July 21 game is completed, a seven-inning nightcap will follow.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester will wrap this series on Sunday before the RailRiders travel to Buffalo next week. For more information on the upcoming series or to purchase tickets, visit www.swbrailriders.com.
Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.Click now to support or get more information.