Eight-year-old Elijah James, left, of Nittany Track and Field, finishes first, out running Bryce Vinson, 8-years-old of Hershey Blaze Track Club, in the 100-meter dash on Saturday at the Keystone State Games at King’s College’s Betzler Athletic Complex. James finished in 15.76 seconds, while finished in 16.31.

Reece Bell, 15, of Mifflin County, competes in the javlin Saturday at King’s College’s Betzler Athletic Complex. His toss of 34.7-meters was good enough for third place.

Thirteen-year-old Drew Kish, of Schneckville, competes in the shotput. His best throw was 31 feet, 7.25 inches. His toss was good enough for second place in the 13- and 14-year-old division. Mack Patterson won the event with a throw of 48-11.75.

The second day of the Keystone State Games swung into action with competition in darts, fencing, pickleball slowpitch softball, track and field and volleyball taking place throughout Luzerne County.

Perhaps no place saw more action that the King’s athletic complex in Wilkes-Barre Township, which hosted the youth track and field competition. Competition in 18 events took place, across six age groups in both boys and girls categories.

For complete track and field results, go to http://bit.ly/3pRz8Zf. All other results can be found at https://www.keystonegames.org/results.

Sunday’s action will include disc golf, fencing, pickleball, adult track and field and volleyball.