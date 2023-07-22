Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The second day of the Keystone State Games swung into action with competition in darts, fencing, pickleball slowpitch softball, track and field and volleyball taking place throughout Luzerne County.
Perhaps no place saw more action that the King’s athletic complex in Wilkes-Barre Township, which hosted the youth track and field competition. Competition in 18 events took place, across six age groups in both boys and girls categories.
For complete track and field results, go to http://bit.ly/3pRz8Zf. All other results can be found at https://www.keystonegames.org/results.
Sunday’s action will include disc golf, fencing, pickleball, adult track and field and volleyball.
