In 2022, Joe and Bill Zarola stood on the beach at Mirror Lake and looked out at the buoys that marked the swim course.

There sure were a lot of them.

It was going to be a long swim at Ironman Lake Placid. But they had been practicing at Harveys Lake, over in the northeast corner of the lake close to Metz’s, and they knew they could do it. Hell, they had been training together not just all summer, but for years.

They gave each other a hug, wished each other good luck and walked into Mirror Lake together.

Ninety minutes later as Joe was slipping off his Blue 70 wetsuit at the Olympic speed skating oval that doubled as first transition area, he saw Bill’s bike. He knew he beat his brother out of the water.

What he didn’t know at the time was that he had about a 20-minute lead on Bill.

Joe buckled on his helmet, hopped on his Cervelo bike and headed out for 112 miles of riding. It was going to be a long day without his training partner, but this is what he had signed up for.

At mile 25 on the bike course somewhere past Upper Jay, Bill zipped by. Joe recognized him immediately and called out his name. Bill slowed down and they spent the next 87 miles riding together. And then another 23 miles running together, until Bill had bad cramps in his neck and insisted that his brother not wait for him.

They both finished that day and got to hear their names called out “You are an Ironman!” But just as importantly they got to do it together, the way they had done nearly everything since their childhood growing up in South Wilkes-Barre.

They celebrated that night. The next day while driving home on Route 87 South in New York. Bill saw Joe’s bike fly off the bike rack on the back of his Jeep. It bounced off the roadway at 60 mph and came to rest in the grass. The bike was completely destroyed. They had a good laugh about that.

At least it didn’t happen on the way up to Lake Placid.

Bill and Joe have been laughing and training together for many years. Born and raised in South Wilkes-Barre, Bill came into the world first in 1964, and Joe was born three years later.

Like a lot of triathletes, they weren’t aware of the sport growing up. But that didn’t mean they weren’t active.

There was Catholic league basketball and fly fishing and scuba diving and camping trips, and then there was casual running.

Bill got into running first. In high school on the cross country team at Bishop Hoban, and then later he encouraged his younger brother to give it a try. Their first big event together was the Marine Corp Marathon in 1993. Since then these boys have completed lots of races at every imaginable distance – Olympic, 70.3 and full Ironman triathlons, 5K, 10K, half marathon and multiple marathons including some of the big ones — Boston, Philadelphia and New York City.

Their early love of scuba diving gave them some comfort with the water, even if it didn’t give them much speed. But that familiarity helped when they got into triathlon.

Initially, Bill’s friend Dave Callahan encouraged him to give Wilkes-Barre a try. Callahan had been a regular competitor and often won the Clydesdale division.

There were years when the Zarolas swam over the winter and really tried to improve their swimming. Joe remembers swimming with Carl Postupak and Dan Duffy in a YMCA masters swim class.

Over the years, they have biked with the Wednesday night cycling group and loved it. But ultimately the best training partner for Joe was Bill. They both like to sleep in a little on the weekends, then call each other and plan the run, ride or swim for the day. Many days after work, they will call each other and make plans to run in the Back Mountain near Manor Drive or Irem Temple.

As Jeffrey Kluger wrote, “From the time we’re born, our brothers and sisters are our collaborators and co-conspirators, our role models and our cautionary tales.”

The brothers Zarola have done the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon a combined 25 times. Bill has a streak of 17 consecutive years and Joe has completed the race 8 times, including a 5-year period where he never missed the race.

Although Bill has completed the event more times, Joe is quick to point out that he holds the Zarola family course record at 2 hours and 56 minutes. Not to be outdone, Bill lets me know that he once ran the 8.2-mile lake lap in 58 minutes.

Longtime friend and marathoner Jill Snowdon said, “I go to them for a lot of running advice. They are both so experienced and have been in so many races. I know they will always steer me in the right direction with what I should and shouldn’t be doing with my training.

“I’m so grateful for their friendship and I admire the dedication they have to training together and the fun, competitive spirit they each have. I hope they have many more triathlons ahead of them, and I’m hoping to convince them to do one more marathon.”

She adds “Joe and Bill are two of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. They would do anything for anyone.”

When asked for a few fond memories of the old race, Bill mentioned Jim Harris’s prerace speech and Dave Parmalee’s extended haiku – “Use your small ring freely.”

He said his 17-year streak owes a lot to the inspiration from Rich Owens and Con McCole, who combined have competed in a possible 69 of 70 Wilkes-Barre triathlons. He also mentioned Jerry Washo’s streak of 10 consecutive races.

Let’s not forget about another local brother duo of Charles and Pete Eckman either.

One of Joe’s fondest memories is meeting Karen Smyers at bike check-in the day before the race. He recognized her from the cover of Triathlete magazine just a few weeks earlier.

What’s amazing to me is that Bill, Joe, Peter Eckman, Jerry Washo and Con McCole are all signed up already for next month’s Back Mountain Triathlon. That’s a testament to how much love people had for this local triathlon. It’s more than just a race.

As Bill said about the former Wilkes-Barre Triathlon “it was THE ONE.”

The one you trained all summer for. The one you talked about during the off-season. The one.

In 2011, Bill struggled in the water while having an asthma attack. He didn’t think he was going to be able to finish. But swim director Jeni Knickman stayed with him in the water until he was able to complete the swim. The rain was torrential that day, but Bill survived the swim and finished the bike and run too.

When asked for some advice for new triathletes, Bill says “Swim, swim, swim. I would definitely put more time into the training for the swim portion. I was always nervous before the swim. But now it’s probably my favorite part.”

Joe keeps it simple, “Don’t stress! Go out and have fun!”

For pre-race meals the brothers disagree about one thing — Joe favors sushi, while Bill likes to carb load with some macaroni and cheese.

The Zarola brothers are looking forward to rekindling that connection and camaraderie with other athletes, plus their extended family and friends. That group of family and friends include Bill’s three children and Joe’s two sons. The kids are already eager to follow in their fathers’ footsteps and do their first triathlon.

Tracy Zarola will take some time off from her successful real estate business to be on the beach to cheer for her husband Joe. After they were married, Tracy bought Joe his first adult bike as a wedding gift.

American writer Susan Scarf Merrell said, “Our brothers … are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk.”

Bill and Joe, long may you run. Together.