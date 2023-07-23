🔊 Listen to this

There’s a bronze statue of Buck O’Neil inside the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., that honors the legacy and namesake of the Hall’s Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award.

The life-size statue is a permanent testament to one of the greatest people in baseball’s long history. On this Hall of Fame induction weekend, the Class of 2023 is being enshrined and honored – Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen, elected to recognize their worthy accomplishments as players, John Lowe with the Baseball Writers of America Career Excellence Award, Pat Hughes with the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting, and Carl Erskine with the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award.

Honoring Erskine with the esteemed O’Neil Award is especially noteworthy as the 96-year-old former Dodgers pitcher has truly lived a life of service. Established in 2008, the O’Neil Award is presented not more than once every three years by the Hall’s Board of Directors to honor an individual whose extraordinary efforts enhanced baseball’s positive impact on society, broadened the game’s appeal and whose character, integrity and dignity are comparable to those of O’Neil.

Buck was made famous when he was featured in the Ken Burns Baseball series. He also published a heartfelt and intriguing memoir, “I Was Right on Time – My Journey from the Negro Leagues to the Majors,” that should be required reading for everyone interested in baseball history, American history and the overall life of an outstanding human being. The first African American to coach in the major leagues, he was an accomplished player and manager for the Kansas City Monarchs and a longtime scout for the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals.

Erskine is just the sixth such honoree and he joins some elite company. O’Neil himself was the first recipient followed by Roland Hemond, a front-office leader, innovator and strategist over seven decades in baseball; former player and broadcaster Joe Garagiola who played a major role in the Baseball Assistance Team (B.A.T.) to help former major leaguers who played before the days of high salaries and found themselves in need late in life; Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s widow, who created the Jackie Robinson Development Corporation to build and manage quality housing for people of moderate and low incomes and the Jackie Robinson Foundation to provide college scholarships and leadership training for students, as well as spending a life of service to raise the level of equality throughout society; and David Montgomery, who over a five-decade career culminating with becoming the Philadelphia Phillies’ president, chief executive officer, and chairman, spearheaded the team’s community service efforts to raise more than $19 million for the ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia and support various other nonprofit organizations.

Elite company, indeed.

A standout pitcher for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers from 1948 to 1959, Erskine won 122 games throughout his playing career, including two World Series Championships. He pitched two no-hitters, one on June 19, 1952, against the Cubs and the other against the New York Giants on May 12, 1956, and set a then single-game record by striking out 14 New York Yankees in Game Three of the 1953 World Series.

“For millions of fans, he was a Dodgers hero,” said Hall of Fame and Museum Board Chair Jane Forbes Clark, “but for his family and thousands of Special Olympians, Carl Erskine was someone who always believed everything was possible. His legacy is one of deep compassion and encouragement of the human spirit.”

The story of Carl and Betty Erskine raising a special needs child with love, understanding and support to help their son learn and grow is eloquently told in the classic book, “The Boys of Summer,” by Roger Kahn, whose book should also be required reading for lovers of great writing.

With more than four decades as a volunteer, Erskine was awarded the Special Olympics’ highest honor, the Spirit of the Special Olympics, and was also a charter member of both the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Baseball Assistance Team. In 2010, he received the State of Indiana’s highest honor, the Sachem Award, in recognition of his lifetime of excellence and moral virtue.

“I’m a little overwhelmed and this (O’Neil Award) is very special to me,” Erskine said. “What an honor this is, and it is really unexpected. At this point in my life, this is as big a boost as you can possibly give me.”

A big boost for a man who spent his life boosting countless others. It doesn’t get any better than that.

Meanwhile, about 200 miles away from Cooperstown at the Cherry Street Pier beneath the Ben Franklin Bridge at 121 North Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia, there is a special exhibit, “A League Apart,” that showcases the importance of breaking barriers through the stories of the city’s negro leagues and their ongoing legacy.

That is where the important stories of Octavius Catto, Ed Bolden, Richard “Dick” Allen, and Mo’ne Davis are being shared through Aug. 24. These barrier breakers stepped up to the plate to change the biases and traditions of baseball. The exhibit is produced by University of the Arts alumna Carolyn Quick and Brian Michael, owner of Shibe Vintage Sports.

“’A League Apart’ highlights a commonly untold story of baseball. You hear the names Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb, but what about the stories of the Philadelphia Stars’ MahlonDuckett and ‘Slim’ Jones?” Quick said. “In this exhibit, we highlight why the Negro Leagues are important, their formation, and their ongoing legacy so that people today can have a complete history of America’s pastime.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday, noon 11 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m..

I have long been a public advocate of Dick Allen to be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Twice, he has fallen just one vote short of being elected. Allen’s Hall of Fame-worthy career and his role in helping to integrate Philadelphia during the volatile 1960s is featured in “A League Apart.”

Let’s hope that his public exhibit, as well as the Phillies retiring Allen’s uniform number 15 and other efforts to keep his legacy alive will culminate in his being elected to the Hall of Fame at the next opportunity.

That’s where the man from Wampum, PA, who rose to the heights of baseball in the ‘60s and ‘70s truly belongs.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

David Jolley is a sports fan and historian, public relations and marketing communications consultant, writer, and the author of “A Good Cup of Coffee…Short-Time Major Leaguers and Their Claims to Fame.”