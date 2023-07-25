🔊 Listen to this

The bats fell silent for the Greater Pittston American Legion team in their first game of the 2023 PA State Tournament, falling to Quakertown 4-0 in the opening round of the tournament Monday.

Fresh off winning the Region 5 championship, Greater Pittston ran into trouble against Quakertown hurler Vincent Pellegrini, who threw a complete game three-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Hunter Lawall threw six innings of one-hit ball for Greater Pittston, striking out nine, walking four and allowing four runs, three earned.

Jeremy Cawley, Anthony Cencetti and Aiden Mehal had a hit apiece for Greater Pittston.

Quakertown was led offensively by Caleb Everitt, who drove in two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and was later driven home by Brayden Schuler.

Greater Pittston will be back in action at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday against Region 3 representative Falls, who lost 10-0 to Charleroi on Monday. All game in the 2023 PA State Tournament are being held at Rosa-Oglietta Field in Latrobe.