The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 14-2 decision to the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday. Franchy Cordero had a two-hit contest, while Estevan Florial recorded his 22nd homer of the season.

Florial went first pitch swinging with a leadoff home run. It was his third time with first at-bat homer this season.

A 10-run third inning boosted the Bisons over the RailRiders. After Ernie Clement started things off with a single, the next five batters reached safely. The team batted through the order and then some with 14 coming up to the plate. With seven hits, three walks, and a hit by pitch Buffalo put up their most runs in a single inning this season and just the third time in 35 years. It was capped off by a bases clearing double from #4 prospect Orelvis Martinez.

The Bisons made it a double-digit advantage with Davis Schneider’s leadoff home run in the fifth.

In the sixth, an RBI double off the bat of Schneider made it 12-1.

Buffalo tacked on two more in the seventh with their second long ball of the contest. Tanner Morris smoked a line drive to right field for a 14-1 advantage.

The RailRiders added one in the eighth inning. Austin Wells doubled and moved over on Cordero’s base hit. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Carlos Narvaez made it 14-2.

Tanner Tully (L, 5-5) tossed just two and two thirds allowing eight runs on nine hits. Aaron McGarity, Deivi Garcia, and Zac Houston each let up two innings in their outings.

Bowden Francis pitched the first four innings allowing just the initial homer. Gabe Klobosits and Junior Fernandez (W, 3-2) tossed scoreless outings.

The RailRiders take on the Bisons tomorrow at 7:05 PM. Righty Randy Vasquez is scheduled to get the ball in Thursday’s contest.