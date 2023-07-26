🔊 Listen to this

The Keystone State Games tennis competition was held Tuesday and Wednesday at Newberry Estates in Dallas.

Brian McLaughlin (left) and Vinny Picataggio won gold in doubles competition in the 60-69 age division. McLaughlin also won gold in the singles portion of his age bracket, while Picataggio won bronze in singles.

DALLAS — Two days of highly exciting hardcourt action wrapped up on Wednesday as the Keystone State Games held its annual tennis competition at Newberry Estates in Dallas.

The area’s best tennis players, spanning all ages and experience levels but each with a common desire to compete, hit the court to test their skills and compete for gold medals.

The Keystone Games began officially here in Northeastern Pennsylvania with this past weekend’s darts and pickleball competitions, and are swinging into full gear after Monday’s Keystone Classic Golf Tournament and these tennis championships.

Several competitors at Newberry Estates were new to the Keystone State Games, including 18-year-old Noah Ceklosky.

Ceklosky graduated from Crestwood in the spring, and will further his tennis career at Misericordia.

The connection for Ceklosky to discover the Keystone Games was pretty simple: his soon-to-be coach at Misericordia is a Keystone Games Hall of Famer.

“I heard of the Games from Coach Monick,” Ceklosky said, referring to Misericordia men’s and women’s tennis coach Jack Monick, who was inducted into the KSG Hall of Fame last summer.

Ceklosky played a handful of matches in both singles and doubles competition on Tuesday, before the latter part of the day’s event fell victim to rainfall rolling through the area.

On Wednesday, doubles and singles champions were crowned in both the 15-19 age bracket and the 60-69 age bracket.

The team of Brian McLaughlin and Vinny Picataggio, both from Mountain Top, won gold in the 60-69 doubles tournament. McLaughlin would later add to his gold medal haul with a win in the singles competition, while Picataggio earned a bronze medal in singles.

On the younger side, the team of Michael Hamel and Ethan Borick held off a very game team of Billy Hall and Frank Klimovitz to win the doubles gold medals in the 15-19 age division.

“We’ve played together before, but nothing official though,” Borick said of his team with Hamel.

Hamel said that he had played in the Keystone Games in years past.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said.

All four players earning medals in doubles also took part in the singles’ draw, and the gold-medal contest featured a rematch of sorts, with Hamel squaring off with Hall.

After a very back-and-forth match, it was Hall that was able to hold on and win gold.

The different divisions and age brackets, with several players moving around and playing exhibitions against players outside their age range, added to the experience for many of the players.

“It was fun just getting to play a whole different bunch of players,” said Klimovitz, a 14-year-old from Kingston who ended up taking third in the singles’ draw.

This year’s contest featured about 30 different competitors in all, and it’s a good bet that many of the first-years have designs on returning to Newberry Estates to compete for gold next year.

“It’s definitely neat,” Ceklosky said. “I’d definitely like to come back.”