🔊 Listen to this

The Back Mountain National all-star team came up a run short in their fight to stay unbeaten in the Pennsylvania Major Baseball state tournament, falling to Media Little League 4-3 in the winner’s bracket semifinals at Newtown-Edgemont Little League on Thursday.

What was shaping up to be a pitcher’s duel between Back Mountain starter Michael Viglone and Media’s Nolan Gratton took a brief turn toward slugfest territory in the middle innings, with each team taking a chance to put a crooked number on the board.

It was Media’s four-run fourth inning that held up, with Back Mountain answering in the next inning with three runs but unable to scratch out one more to tie the game.

After Viglone and Gratton traded scoreless innings through the first three and a half innings, the home half of the fourth saw Media put their power on display.

A one-out walk from Nate Saleski set the table for shortstop Austin Crowley, who launched a two-run homer to break the scoreless tie. After a walk to the next batter, Gratton launched a two-run shot of his own to make it a 4-0 Media lead.

The sudden burst of offense almost seemed to spark Back Mountain’s own bats; the District 31 and Section 5 champs came out swinging to start the fifth inning.

Jack Oliver’s leadoff single was followed by an RBI double from Trever Cunningham, who was in turn scored on a two-run bomb from Gavin Bayer into the trees beyond the centerfield fence.

With the momentum flipping toward Back Mountain, Media brought in D’Ambrosio to relieve Gratton.

The move worked wonders for Media, as D’Ambrosio retired all five batters he faced in the fifth and sixth innings, striking out four. Nate Hellberg was brought in to finish the last batter after D’Ambrosio sustained an injury, recording the final out via strikeout to seal the deal.

The Back Mountain offense mustered just four hits in the game, three of them coming in the fifth inning. Bayer had two hits, the lone multi-hit effort for Back Mountain.

Back Mountain will be back in action Friday afternoon against DuBois in an elimination game. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.

Major Baseball State Tournament

Media 4, Back Mountain National 3

BMN`AB`R`H`BI

James ss`2`0`0`0

Oliver 3b`2`1`1`0

Cunningham lf-p`2`1`1`1

Bayer 1b`2`1`2`2

Nulton eh`2`0`0`0

Viglone p`2`0`0`0

Zangardi 2b`2`0`0`0

Samanas c`2`0`0`0

Comitz cf`2`0`1`0

Rolland eh`2`0`1`0

Smacchi rf`1`0`0`0

Fostock eh`1`0`0`0

Totals`24`3`4`3

Media`AB`R`H`BI

Saleski c`2`1`0`0

Crowley ss`2`1`1`2

D’Ambrosio 3b-p`1`1`1`0

Gratton p`2`1`1`2

Skowronek 1b`2`0`0`0

Domenico 2b`2`0`1`0

Nunez rf`1`0`0`0

Muessig cf`2`0`0`0

Hellberg eh-p`2`0`0`0

Diedrich eh`1`0`0`0

Carroll lf`2`0`0`0

Haenn eh`2`0`1`0

Totals`21`4`5`4

Back Mtn. National` 000`030 — 3

Media` 000`40x — 4

2B — Cunningham. HR — Bayer, Crowley, Gratton.

BMN`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Viglone (L)`3.2`4`4`4`2`3

Cunningham`0.2`0`0`0`2`2

Zangardi`0.2`1`0`0`0`1

Media`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gratton (W)`4`4`3`3`0`2

D’Ambrosio`1.2`0`0`0`0`4

Hellberg`0.1`0`0`0`0`1