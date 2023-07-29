🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 12-2 to the Buffalo Bisons on Friday night. The team had 11 hits in the loss, including three each from Estevan Florial and Everson Pereira. The RailRiders had a leadoff baserunner in every frame.

Buffalo took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Back-to-back walks put on two runners and an RBI double off the bat of Davis Schneider made it 2-0.

The RailRiders tied it up quickly in the next frame. Andres Chaparro and Jake Lamb drew walks. Then Florial roped a two-out single for a 2-2 game.

In the bottom half, the Bisons took back the lead. A pair of walks, an error, and a sacrifice fly gave them a 4-2 advantage.

The home team tacked on another one thanks to an RBI single from Luis De Los Santos.

In the fourth inning, a balk let Tyler Heineman come across the plate. After a pair of walks and a bunt single, the bases were loaded. Spencer Horwitz smoked a bases clearing double for a 9-2 lead.

Buffalo added three more in the sixth. Schneider and Rafael Lantigua walked to reach and Heineman sent a ball to left center field for a three-run homer. It was 12-2 Bisons.

Will Warren (L, 4-4) pitched the first three plus innings allowing nine runs, seven earned, on seven hits. He walked six. Michael Gomez, Anthony Misiewicz, and Zac Houston all threw in relief.

Paxton Schultz got the start allowing two runs on six hits in his four innings of work. Four bullpen arms combined for five shutout innings for Buffalo.

The RailRiders and Bisons meet up Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Righty Clayton Beeter gets the call on the mound.