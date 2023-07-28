🔊 Listen to this

Friday afternoon saw doubles action on the lanes at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center for the 2023 Keystone State Games.

WILKES-BARRE — This year’s Keystone State Games bowling competition was very much a family affair.

Fathers and sons, brothers, cousins and families alike were in action on Friday afternoon at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center as the bowling competition got started with doubles action.

The familial ties in the Keystone Games start right at the top, with event organizer Beverly Williams.

Williams has been the sport’s organizer since 2013, and has been involved with the running of the Keystone Games bowling event for going on 20 years now.

Alongside her on Friday were her husband, Warren, and her sons Mark and Brian, the three of them competing for gold on the Chacko’s lanes.

“Sometimes I just show up, sometimes I bowl,” Beverly Williams joked. “But I’ll be bowling today and tomorrow.”

Warren took a second before getting started to showcase his National Senior Games gold medal, which he won in doubles action in Pittsburgh a few weeks ago.

The doubles competition got started at 1 p.m., and quickly turned into a tight contest as bowler after bowler continued to push the scores higher and higher.

Aaron Wood, 17, came from Shavertown to take part in his first Keystone State Games competition. He said that he’d been bowling for most of his life.

“I’ve been bowling since I was four years old, since I could pick up a bowling ball,” he said.

Wood’s partner for the doubles competition? His father, Colby.

“Most times, I’ll cover his average or he’ll cover mine, it usually evens out,” Wood said.

The drive to Chacko’s was a little bit further for 17-year-old Ben Miller, who made his Keystone State Games debut representing the town of Royersford in Montgomery County.

Miller said he’s been bowling seriously for about three years, and got involved when he noticed that his school had a bowling team.

“I saw that my cousin was doing it (the Keystone Games), so I thought ‘why not’,” Miller said.

Miller’s cousin, Braden Cassidy, said that he found about the Games by looking online for tournaments to play in. He joked that he picked up the sport by playing it at a birthday party, and it’s stuck ever since.

The newer of the two to the sport, Miller was pretty neutral when asked about his expectations for the doubles draw.

“I expect to do well, but I’m more or less using this for practice,” he said.

Cassidy made his expectations a bit more clear.

“I think we’re going to win.”