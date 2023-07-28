🔊 Listen to this

Swimmers from all over the state of Pennsylvania took part in Friday’s swimming competition, with the first part of the competition for swimmers aged 18 and under.

DALLAS — It may be the offseason for Misericordia’s swim team, but nonetheless the Anderson Health and Fitness Center’s swimming pool was packed to the rafters on Friday morning.

The Keystone State Games’ youth swimming competition kicked off Friday morning, with over 300 swimmers signed up to hit the pool in the quest for a gold medal.

The competition was divided by age range, with swimmers from just 4 years old all the way to 18 competing in a wide variety of races classified by distance and stroke.

The day got started with the 50 yard freestyle, a short-distance race that got a lot of participation.

On the girls’ side, the unofficial fastest time was swam by 16-year-old Sage Kaplafka, from Orwigsburg, who clocked in at 25.93 seconds.

“I felt great, I felt like I was really moving,” Kaplafka said. “My start felt really good.”

Kaplafka, who would later compete in the 100 freestyle, came to the Keystone Games representing the Schuylkill YMCA along with several teammates.

In the statewide spirit of the Keystone Games, Friday’s swim meet had a good mix of local athletes and competitors hailing from several hours away.

The Dallas Mountaineers Aquatic Club and the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA featured Luzerne County roots, while Lackawanna County sent down teams from the Greater Scranton YMCA and the Dunmore-based Pacers Aquatic Club, who had the largest group and a big group of fans and parents in the spectator balcony.

The furthest teams came from out in the western part of the state: the YMCA Indiana Piranhas and the Oil City Area YMCA Sea Otters.

“We came here last year, and I really enjoyed it,” said YMCA Indiana swimmer Kody Griffith, who built up a huge lead en route to victory in the boys 500 yard freestyle.

After Kaplafka’s blistering performance in the 50 freestyle, it was Dallas area swimmer Chase Kresge who set the pace on the boys side of the 50 free.

“I felt pretty good, I think I dropped 0.7 seconds,” said Kresge after the race; he would be back in the pool later for both the 100 and 500 freestyles.

The Dallas School District swim program has become the standard-bearer for the sport in this area, winning six consecutive District 2 boys team titles and three consecutive girls team titles.

Though Kresge, 14, hasn’t made it to the high school yet, he participated in the middle school’s club team this past year, a team that went undefeated.

Meets like the Keystone Games are a boost for swimmers like Kresge to stay sharp as the offseason months set in.

“It helps, getting to swim in the summer,” Kresge said.