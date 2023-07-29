🔊 Listen to this

Kelly Ciravolo has won the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon five times. She is the winningest female competitor in the history of the race.

Kelly Ciravolo is a mother, a wife, an attorney and a triathlete.

Those of you who drive the Cross Valley every day from town to the Back Mountain might recognize her from her welcome position on the Anzalone Law billboard, strategically set at the Luzerne exit. What you might not know is that Kelly is the winningest female in the history of the former Wilkes-Barre Triathlon, having won five times. She also won the Wilkes-Barre Duathlon four times during the same period.

Did you know that she won a bunch of other races too and competed all over the globe, including in China, where she finished ninth in the world in 2011?

Kelly (nee Ochreiter) was born in NEPA and grew up in Kingston on Loveland Avenue. She had a pretty happy, normal childhood with her parents and her younger sister on a quiet street near the Wyoming Valley West stadium.

Ed Grivensky, her 8th grade science teacher at Regis Academy, remembers Kelly as a good kid.

“One that stands out among the thousands I have taught,” he said.

When she was 12 years old everything changed. Her father, Bobby, died as a result of a tragic accident. After that, softball, soccer and basketball just didn’t seem important anymore. She had a younger sister and a mother, who was struggling to provide for two young girls.

Susan Ochreiter had a lot to deal with as a young widow and mother to two young girls. Life got very real for Kelly at a young age. Kelly ended up at Bishop Hoban for high school. She worked hard and got good grades.

At 14, she started working at a law firm. Her uncle got her the job. He was a lawyer and a father figure and Kelly started working in the summer and after school when she could. She worked hard because she knew she was going to need to get a scholarship for college to help her mom. She got a scholarship to Wilkes University and graduated in 2001 summa cum laude.

Her next stop was PSU Dickinson School of Law.

For the first time in her life, Kelly was challenged academically. Law school was hard. The girl who always got As really had to work hard in law school, and there was pressure to stay at the top of her class.

To deal with that stress, Kelly started running. Running relieved the mental and physical stress, and gave her time to work things out in her head. She didn’t have a watch, and she didn’t have any fancy running sneakers, but she started running around campus and the town of Carlisle.

They had a 5K race one year at her law school and Kelly signed up. She won. Her first race. She won, not because she is a gifted athlete – she is – but because she is a gifted athlete who works her butt off at everything she does.

After law school, Kelly moved back to NEPA to prepare for the bar exam.

Her mother, Susan Rutchauskas now, had remarried at that point, and they were living on Hayfield Road in Shavertown near Penn State Wilkes-Barre. During the summer, when Kelly was upstairs studying for the bar, she would sometimes watch runners out the window of her bedroom. And then one day she saw all the triathletes running by on the triathlon run course.

She actually lived on the triathlon course.

She passed the bar, of course, and got her first job with Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn in Wilkes Barre. She joined the Wilkes-Barre YMCA because she knew being a young lawyer meant long hours and lots of pressure, she wanted to continue her habit from law school of exercising to manage that stress.

At the Y she started taking spin classes in the morning before going to the office. Her instructor was Liza Prokop. Prokop was a triathlete herself and she saw some promise in the new lawyer who was coming to her class. Ciravolo rode hard and always pushed herself.

By this time Kelly also had a basic Canondale bike that she would ride around town when doing her errands. Two weeks after meeting for the first time, Liza saw her on the bike, “blazing around the River Commons.” A few days later she saw a blonde bullet running around town in the same area.

Whoever it was, that woman was fast. Liza realized it was Kelly from spin class.

She can ride and also run? Liza knew talent when she saw it, and the next time she saw Kelly in class she told her “You should do the triathlon. You would be a great triathlete, you should think about it.”

Shortly after Kelly was introduced to the people at Around Town Bikes in Wilkes-Barre. She started to train with more of a purpose. She decided to enter the 2006 Wilkes Barre triathlon.

She borrowed a bike from Around Town Bikes, and she rode that borrowed bike in some basic running sneakers. After the race was over she went right home. She didn’t live far. The next day in the newspaper she found out that she won Top Local Female Finisher. It was her first triathlon and she won again!

Ciravolo decided to get serious about triathlon. The following year she started riding with a group of men at Haveys Lake, including Scott Millington, Sean Robbins, Tom Shalata, Drew Jubis, Scott Meuser and a tall, former professional cyclist named Scott Ciravolo.

That year she had her breakthrough – winning the 2007 Wilkes-Barre Duathlon in June and then the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon in August. She liked riding with the men a lot. She had to work hard and challenge herself, but there was so much to learn – drafting, pacing, taking pulls, bike handling, safety, but she was getting stronger every week.

And she started to spend time riding solo with Scott Ciravolo. Some of their early dates were bike rides. He taught her a lot. And to this day he is still her biggest supporter. They married in 2008 and today they have three children together, Gemma, Tuula and Bruno.

When asked what race was always the most special to her, Ciravolo says “Wilkes-Barre!” But some of her other career highlights include that ninth-place finish at ITU World Championships in Beijing after she finished seventh at USAT Nationals to qualify for the race. At Beijing she crashed towards the end of the bike leg, but still got up, bloodied, and ran her way into ninth place.

Some of her other favorite memories include placing in the top 10 at Ironman Eagleman, an early season 70.3 race in Maryland that attracted pros from all over the country.

Another favorite memory is from the 2011 Wilkes-Barre Triathlon. Many athletes will remember that year for the torrential “sideways” rain that started after the swim and continued all day. Kelly left in a later wave, but all day long she knew she was chasing Jessica Chong from Allentown.

“Chonger” rides professionally for the Fred Beans Cycling team to this day, and you can see her often at the Trexlertown Velodrome. Kelly laid it all out there on the run that day. Toward the end of the 6.9-mile run course, her husband Scott was yelling at her that he didn’t know the time differential, but that he knew it was mere seconds.

Kelly buried herself on the long straightaway back to Penn State Wilkes-Barre. She won that race by 8 seconds to capture her fourth overall victory at Harveys Lake. Liza Prokop said about her run – Kelly is “unmatched. That run … she would run everybody down.”

After the birth of her third child, Bruno, Kelly struggled with some serious health issues. During her pregnancy she developed deep vein thrombosis which led to a pulmonary embolism.

While she was pregnant with Bruno, she had to be put on blood thinners. Bruno came early, Kelly didn’t realize he was coming so she drove herself to the hospital. The doctors warned her that after delivery she was at a heightened risk of recurrence and 10 days later the worst happened.

Kelly ended up in the hospital for 10 days battling for her life. Doctors say what saved her was that her lungs were so strong, and she was so physically fit from her athletic training.

After that there was a period where she was medically forbidden to train. There has been some serious long-term damage to her legs from the clots and a major vein had to be ablated. These problems persist. While Kelly does still train consistently and race occasionally, this has had a major impact on her athletic career.

She was able to run the Steamtown Marathon later that year, but there were issues and once again she had to back off. Even though Kelly doesn’t run at the same pace or volume as she once did, she still gets that incredible enjoyment from running. She just loves to run.

Today Kelly channels some of that drive and competitiveness into her career as an attorney with Anzalone Law Firm.

Her work is competitive, confrontational and sometimes stressful, but she loves to win for her clients. Her need to work hard, compete and win is satisfied in the courtroom. Her partner Jamie Anzalone said “I can honestly say that there is no one who works harder at any task than Kelly. Whether it be on a legal brief, trying a case, or running a race, or training for that race …”

“Kelly is an inspiration in our office in terms of her work ethic and to those of us who are just trying to keep in shape, and she does it all while raising three kids and keeping the family together. She is, and always has been, a survivor.”

Some of her fellow attorneys had a nickname for the young attorney. They called her “The Badger.: Now if you were in fourth grade that might not be a nickname you’d be proud of, but when you are a young trial attorney, that is about as good as it gets. Her competition might not want to face her in a courtroom or on the race course.

When asked what did you love about the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon? Without hesitation she said, “The people.”

She loved running into people she hadn’t seen in a few years, and the people she had been training with all year. It always felt like everyone was rooting for her.

When I asked her what her favorite event was in the triathlon, she said the run was probably her best, but she just loved being on the bike and she misses it. Her mantra that she said to herself when she got on the run at a triathlon was “It’s time to go. Go hard!”

Fellow triathlete and four-time Wilkes-Barre Triathlon champion Sean Robbins said “Kelly has always been very talented, but she didn’t just rely on that talent. She was willing to put in the hard work that it took to be successful. That’s what set her apart.”

When she was young sometimes her father would tease her and say things like, “You got an A? How come you didn’t get an A+?”

He was an athlete too, and a swim instructor in Pittston (at the YMCA) where he grew up. Bobby Ochreiter has been gone for more than 30 years now. He didn’t get to see Kelly graduate from college, or get her law degree, or pass the bar. He never got to see her win Wilkes-Barre five times or compete at ITU World Championships representing the USA. He never got to meet Scott or hold his three grandchildren. But I am sure he is so proud of you Kelly and the incredible effort you put into every single thing you do as a mother, wife, lawyer and athlete.

He would be so proud of you Kelly. How could he not be?