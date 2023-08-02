🔊 Listen to this

BEREA, Ohio — There will be a quarterback debut in the Hall of Fame game, just not that one.

While Aaron Rodgers waits to play his first game with the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns will sit starter Deshaun Watson in Thursday night’s exhibition so they can get a longer look at some backup QBs.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that third-stringer Kellen Mond, who signed with Cleveland at the end of training camp last season, will start the NFL’s first preseason game and that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also get some extended time.

Jets coach Robert Saleh had previously announced that the 39-year-old Rodgers, who recently restructured his contract, wouldn’t play and reiterated that backup Zach Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick who has struggled as a pro, will start against the Browns.

It’s not yet clear when Rodgers will make his debut in green and white. The Jets play at Carolina on Aug. 12 after two joint practice sessions, but Rodgers hasn’t taken a snap in a preseason game since 2018.

“With these new joint practices, those kind of serve as that time, although I’m not getting hit,” Rodgers said. “I wouldn’t mind playing in the preseason. If Rob (Saleh) said, ‘Hey, we’re going to go,’ whatever — go, let’s do it. Most coaches just have that fear where they’d rather get you to Week 1 than risk it.

“But I believe there’s a chance for the last one, and that we’ll probably use Carolina and Tampa — those joint practices — as kind of our preseason tuneup.”

Stefanski is eager to see Mond, who is competing with Thompson-Robinson for a roster spot. It’s possible one of them winds up on the practice squad.

“Kellen’s done a great job,” Stefanski said. “There was a period of just getting to know him early in the season last year. So he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. I’ve been very impressed with him both in the meeting room and on the practice field.

“And the fun part for our players, as you know, is to play these games. So I think Kellen’s excited about the opportunity.”

Mond said exactly that following Tuesday’s practice, the first at the team’s training facility following a week-long trip to West Virginia.

“I’m really excited,” said Mond, who is behind both Watson and Joshua Dobbs on Cleveland’s depth chart. “First time putting a Browns jersey on in a game.”

The 24-year-old Mond has shown steady improvement with the Browns, who claimed him off waivers a year ago from Minnesota. This will be Mond’s first chance to showcase his skills in a game setting and the former Texas A&M standout appreciates there will be more eyes on him than just Cleveland’s coaches.

“When you start to get more experience in the NFL, you start to realize whatever you put on tape is going to be what people think of you and going to be your results,” he said. “So every time you step on the field, your goal should be put good film on tape, play well, execute, and at the end of the day, put the ball in the end zone.”

That’s the goal for Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick from UCLA.

The confident 23-year-old will play the second half along with other rookies and backups fighting for precious roster spots. This will be a new experience for Thompson-Robinson, who has begun to appreciate the nuance of playing the game’s most demanding position at the highest level.

“I’m really good when it comes to the cerebral side of football things and being able to grasp a playbook and go out there and execute,” he said. “But this is my first time having to call plays in the huddle, having to get it (the play call) in a headset and being able to spit it out. And we don’t have the shortest of play calls.

“So that’s probably the No. 1 thing I’m going to be focusing on, for sure. Making sure I can get guys lined up and making sure that everybody’s on the same page.”

BECTON BACK

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Mekhi Becton last stepped onto a football field to play in a game nearly two years ago.

It seems more like a lifetime to the New York Jets offensive tackle.

Moments of pain, worry, anger and doubt have marked the past 688 days. But so have hope and an improved outlook, especially during the hundreds of hours of rehab since Becton’s right knee went out during the 2021 season opener in Carolina.

Now, the 24-year-old Becton is ready for his big comeback. It’ll finally come Thursday.

“Yeah, it’s definitely significant,” Becton said. “I’m treating this as if it’s a regular game, for sure. I don’t even care if it’s preseason or whenever.”

In 2020, Becton was the big attraction for the Jets — and not just because it was hard to miss him at 6-foot-7 and 370-plus pounds. The 11th overall pick in the draft that year was a pancaking left tackle who looked every bit a potentially dominant building block for the Jets’ offensive line as a rookie.

Then came that game against the Panthers during which he was carted off the field with a knee injury. He had surgery and came back last summer, but another injury to the same knee in training camp ended his season before it even started. Major knee surgery followed and the comeback was put on hold again.

Until now.

Saleh said Becton will play against the Browns and probably stay in for about 20-25 snaps.

“I’m just ready to go put my hands on somebody else other than a green jersey,” Becton said. “So I’m ready to go. I’m excited.”

Becton, who has played in just 15 of a possible 50 games since he has been with the Jets, has already been labeled a “bust” by some frustrated fans. He saw a lot of what people were saying on social media about him and he acknowledged it was negatively affecting him.

Used to blocking defenders on the field, Becton began blocking the keyboard warriors off it.

“I was trying to get my mental right because you’ve got a lot of people that say stuff about you,” Becton said. “Just trying to not let the words get to me. That’s probably been the hardest part.”

He looks dramatically different from the most recent time he played, dropping his weight from a scale-tipping 400 pounds to a svelte 350 — the lightest he has been since his college days at Louisville.

Becton’s role remains uncertain this season as does his status with the team after the Jets didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on his contract. He’s working at both the right and left tackle spots, but hasn’t practiced with the starting offense during training camp. Becton figures to be behind Duane Brown on the depth chart on the left side and Max Mitchell and Billy Turner on the right.

“It’s definitely my goal to be the starter for Week 1,” he said.

He still has a lot of work to do before that happens, but Becton had a good week of practices leading up to the preseason game.

“There’s no denying his talent, so right now it’s just about building confidence, building strength, building the endurance,” Saleh said. ”And once all that comes, then we’ll take that next step of, ‘All right, let’s see how he can perform with the ones’ and all that.”