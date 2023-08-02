🔊 Listen to this

Italy’s Lisa Boattin looks on as South Africa players celebrate after winning their Women’s World Cup Group G match on Wednesday.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Player of the match Hildah Magaia called the moment “life-changing.” Coach Desiree Ellis flagged something deeper, though, after South Africa beat Italy 3-2 Wednesday to qualify for the round of 16 at a Women’s World Cup for the first time.

South Africa had to beat eighth-ranked Italy to progress. A draw would have been enough to take Italy through. And in a turbulent final 20 minutes, both teams stood on the brink of qualifying.

The halftime score was 1-1 after Arianna Caruso’s penalty and Benedetta Orsi’s own goal. Magaia scored to put South Africa ahead 2-1 and left them on the brink of history, before Caruso equalized from a Cristiana Girelli corner.

At last, in the second minute of stoppage time, Magaia provided the assist for Themba Kgatlana’s match-winner and South Africa was through in a moment of huge significance for women’s sport in their country.

“They call me the breadwinner. So without the breadwinner, there’s no bread,” Magaia said. “I had to provide the bread for the nation.”

“This really means a lot,” she added, “especially knowing that we were so close to going home. It is an emotional one.”

Magaia’s comment carried literal force. In advancing to the last 16, each South Africa player will take home at least $60,000, a life-altering sum. Magaia said she now will be able to properly care for her mother.

A dispute over pay that clouded South Africa’s preparation and only was resolved on the eve of the world tournament, now is well in the background, one of many trials the team had to overcome to get to the World Cup.

All of that struggle was reflected in their jubilation at fulltime. As the second half seesawed they threw everything into a last bid for victory

“I think there was a time on the line when we had five coaches and the captain giving direction, it was that tough,” Ellis, the veteran coach, said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game but we knew what we were capable of.

“The girls are just freaking amazing. I mean I speak through every challenge they faced in the past,” she added. “We know that no-one gave us a chance today but we knew what we were capable of and they fought like warriors out there.”

South Africa qualified second out of Group G behind Sweden, which beat Argentina 2-0 in is last match Wednesday and will face the United States in the next round. The South Africans will face the Netherlands on Sunday.

In previous group matches, South Africa lost 2-1 to Sweden after leading 1-0 with a Magaia goal and drew 2-2 with Argentina after leading.

“I think this is for everyone back home,” Ellis said. “You know, people getting up in the early hours of the morning who were disappointed when we should have won against Argentina. This is for everyone.”

On a night of high drama and low temperatures, Caruso’s 11th-minute penalty and Orsi’s own goal kept it tight in the first half in Wellington, where a southerly wind dropped temperatures close to freezing and reduced the crowd to around 10,000, mostly South Africans.

Arianna Caruso’s penalty in the 11th was canceled out by an own goal in the 32nd. Magaia scored in the 67th to put South Africa ahead 2-1, but Caruso equalized and momentum swung back to Italy.

At last Jermaine Seoposenwe went forward and squared the ball to midfielder Magaia who, rather than shooting, crossed to Kgatlana to strike the ball home.

The tension continued as stoppage time exceeded 11 minutes, and then it was over. Some South African players danced, many embraced. Others, Kgatlana among them, seemed too overwhelmed.

Now South Africa can regroup and think how it will take its next step. Italy was disconsolate at the end, so close to progressing, but denied at the last moment.

“It’s a defeat which is hard to swallow but South Africa played better than us and deserved to win,” Italy coach Milena Bertolini said. “I believe that as far as Italian female soccer is concerned, I believe we do have a future. We have young players who have gained experience now and I believe that in future we have good prospects to improve and do better.”

JAMAICA 0, BRAZIL 0

MELBOURNE, Australia — Jamaica advanced to the knockout round for the first time following a draw that ended Brazil’s run in the group stage for the first time since 1995 at the Women’s World Cup.

“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson said. “To be able to do this is unbelievable to just watch it, while I’m alive. I thank the girls for doing this for the country. The country should be proud.”

The scoreless game in Melbourne also ended Brazilian great Marta’s World Cup career.

She holds the all-time scoring record with 17 goals at the World Cup but couldn’t add to her tally in her sixth trip to the global tournament.

After conceding 12 goals in its Women’s World Cup debut in 1999, Jamaica shut out France, Panama and Brazil in consecutive games to finish second in Group F behind the French.

In addition to being ranked well below both Brazil and France, Jamaica progressed despite the financial struggles it faced before the tournament.

These difficulties resulted in Jamaica receiving support from fans through crowdfunding due to inadequate support from its federation. Nearly $100,000 was raised for the team through two fundraisers.

After opening the tournament with a 4-0 victory over Panama, Brazil failed to get the victory it needed to extend Marta’s World Cup campaign.

“For me, that is the end, but it’s just the beginning for the others,” Marta said.

FRANCE 6, PANAMA 3

SYDNEY — France has had to roll with the punches at the Women’s World Cup.

The No. 5-ranked team was held to a surprise draw against Jamaica in its opening game and on Wednesday had the shock of going a goal down to Panama inside two minutes.

France recovered to win and advanced to the round of 16 atop Group F, but celebrations were muted after being pushed by another underdog.

“From the get-go the most important thing for us was to finish at the head of the group after three games,” said France coach Herve Renard.

He spoke after the Jamaica game of the way in which the gap is closing in women’s international soccer. And Wednesday was further evidence of that as Panama exposed France’s defensive weaknesses and Jamaica held Brazil 0-0 to advance as runner-up in the group.

“There was a huge shock this evening. If we can consider this as a huge shock,” Renard said. “This shows, you can see with your very own eyes, that the women’s game is kicking things up a notch.”

France could face two-time champion Germany in the round of 16. While that is a potentially daunting prospect, this World Cup has proven that reputations can count for little as the once-dominant nations are being seriously challenged and cut down to size.

As well as Jamaica, South Africa is another unexpected name in the knockout stage, while Colombia beat Germany 2-1 and leads Group H heading into the last match.

“I think still there’s some difference with some teams, but we can see a lot of new faces in this World Cup,” said Renard, adding that increased physicality in women’s soccer is playing a part in leveling the playing field.

France responded to going behind to Marta Cox’s 30-yard (meter) free kick by scoring five times by the 52nd minute. But it still conceded two more as Panama mounted an unlikely fightback late on.

The French had to thank Kadidiatou Diani, who scored a hat trick to put them well ahead by the time Panama came back into it.

“On a personal note it was wonderful to be able to score my first goals at a World Cup,” she said. “I think I’m going to keep on the positives. We were able to score six goals.

“There are a couple of negative notes. We conceded three goals, but for me the most important thing is to hold our heads high and we’ve got a couple of days to work on our defensive set play.”

SWEDEN 2, ARGENTINA 0

HAMILTON, New Zealand — Rebecka Blomqvist’s second-half goal lifted Sweden to a win over Argentina to advance the Blagult to a round-of-16 showdown with the United States.

Argentina was eliminated from the tournament.

Neither side looked close to scoring for much of the match until Blomqvist broke the deadlock with a headed goal at the 66th-minute mark to help the blue and yellow finish 3-0 and win Group G.

Sweden, which rested nine starters to open the match, threatened at times in the first half. A combination of disjointed play and fouls prevented Sweden from taking early control of the game.

Playing at times in a pelting rain, Argentina did not create a real chance in open play, and suffered a blow when veteran Florencia Bonsegundo was stretchered off in tears after a late tackle by Blomqvist in the 41st minute.

Late in the match, Gabriela Chavez committed a foul while defending a corner kick. Elin Rubensson converted the penalty kick in stoppage time to seal the victory for Sweden.

Swedish captain Caroline Seeger made her 20th Women’s World Cup appearance Wednesday to equal Hedvig Lindahl’s tournament record for Sweden.