Mitch Spence was one strike away from getting out of the jam.

Rochester’s Richie Martin had other plans, and his two-run single tied the game in the sixth and led the Red Wings to another come-from-behind win over the RailRiders.

The Red Wings came through with three runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to erase an early deficit for the second straight night and hand Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 6-4 loss on Saturday night at PNC Field.

Spence had been given a 3-0 lead in the first inning and was shining into the sixth on the mound. Even when Rochester finally broke through for a run on a double steal, Spence responded with his ninth strikeout of the night for the second out of the frame.

Two walks later loaded the bases, however, and Martin then sent a 2-2 pitch into center to tie the game at 3-3 and end Spence’s night.

Jake Noll and Drew Millas added RBI singles of their own in the top of the seventh to put Rochester on top and a Jack Dunn sac fly provided some insurance, with all three runs coming against Spencer Howard, who took the loss.

Michael Hermosillo drove in a run on a fielder’s choice in the eighth to make it 6-4, but the RailRiders went down in order in the ninth to end the game.

Franchy Cordero staked the RailRiders to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a three-run homer, his eighth of the season.

Cordero had two of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s seven hits on the night. Austin Wells and Oswald Peraza each doubled.

The RailRiders will go for the series win on Sunday, closing out the six-game set against Rochester at 1:05 p.m. in Moosic.