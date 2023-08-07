🔊 Listen to this

Lucas Glover hits his approach shot to the ninth hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday.

Lucas Glover putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lucas Glover did more than extend his PGA Tour season Sunday. He won the Wyndham Championship with a 2-under 68 that sends him into the FedEx Cup playoffs with more big opportunities in front of him.

Glover managed a two-hour rain delay and took advantage of a faltering Russell Henley to win for the first time in more than two years and earn an unlikely spot in the lucrative postseason.

Justin Thomas ended his season with a shot he won’t soon forget. Needing a birdie on the 18th hole, his pitch from 100 feet short of the hole smacked off the base of the pin and settled inches away as Thomas fell to the ground in disbelief.

Now he has to wait three weeks to see if his worst season — this is the first time Thomas has failed to make the playoffs — will cost him a pick for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Glover now has five PGA Tour wins separated by 18 years, and there might not have been another except for deciding to switch to a long putter, a move inspired by Adam Scott. He had been battling the yips, and he made every important putt at Sedgefield Country Club.

The Wyndham Championship is the final tournament before the top 70 qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week in Memphis, Tennessee. Glover was at No. 112, a long shot who needed nothing short of a runner-up finish.

He did one better, pulling away after the rain delay with plenty of help from Henley.

It was the second time in three years that Henley let one get away at Sedgefield. When play resumed, he took the lead with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 15th, and then everything went wrong in a bogey-bogey-bogey finish.

His mediocre tee shot on the par-3 16th came down the slope at the front of the green and took one more turn into a deep divot hole. He chopped that out to 35 feet and made bogey. He sent his tee shot on the 17th into the trees, and his next shot buried in a deep hole in thick rough. He had to scramble for bogey.

And then on the closing hole, his approach from the fairway came up short and rolled off the green. He pitched to 18 feet and two-putted. He had gone 21 straight holes without a bogey and finished with three straight for a 69.

Two years ago, he had four bogeys over the last eight holes and missed a playoff by one shot.

“Just never got comfortable, felt a little jittery out there, just never got into a good sync with my swing,” Henley said. “Just didn’t do a good job of handling the restart.”

Henley tied for second with Byeong Hun An (67). Billy Horschel, who shared the 54-hole lead with Glover, didn’t make a birdie until the final hole. He shot 72 and finished alone in fourth.

Glover never liked the idea of the PGA Tour dropping the number from 125 to 70 players who advance to the playoffs. Now he’s No. 49 with the victory, and if he can stay in the top 50 after next week, the 43-year-old will be eligible for all the signature $20 million events in 2024.

Winning is what mattered more, especially having his two children, Lucille and Lucas Jr., come out to the green. “Daddy, you won!” the son said. His daughter was in tears.

“I’m too old to be on the road this much,” Glover said. “I’ve been busting my hump to be with them, be with my wife. I’m so happy.”

Thomas made a 15-foot eagle putt on the 15th hole, only to catch a strong gust as storms were moving in on the par-3 16th, sending his ball down the hill and leading to bogey. He looked to be in big trouble on the 18th when he pulled his tee shot onto the pine straw, blocked by trees. But he hit a hard hook, twisting his body 180 degrees on impact, just short of the green.

The pitch took a few hops and looked like it would disappear into the hole until the base of the pin kept it out. He had to settle for a 68 and a long three weeks of waiting.

Zach Johnson gets six captain’s picks, and the question is whether Thomas has done enough in his two previous Ryder Cup appearances — or showed enough in one week — to merit a pick.

The 70th and final spot went to Ben Griffin, who missed the cut. He finished nine points ahead of Thomas. Adam Scott closed with a 63 and missed the postseason for the first time since the FedEx Cup began in 2007.

That leaves Matt Kuchar as the only player eligible for the playoffs every year since 2007.

LPGA AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

IRVINE, Scotland — Celine Boutier won the Women’s Scottish Open by two strokes on Sunday to back up her first major last week in the Evian Championship.

The No. 4-ranked French player shot 2-under 70 on Sunday to clinch back-to-back wins and will head into the upcoming Women’s British Open at Walton Heath in southern England with plenty of confidence.

Boutier led by three shots after the third round and also had that advantage heading down the stretch before making bogeys at Nos. 14 and 16. When Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea birdied the last to post 65 and set a target at 13 under overall, Boutier’s lead was down to one stroke.

However, Boutier curled in a long right-to-left putt on No. 17 and was able to walk down the par-5 18th at Dundonald Links in some comfort. She tapped in for par to finish on 15-under 273 and win for the third time in 2023, having also captured the title at the LPGA Drive On Championship in March.

Kim was second while Ruoning Yin of China (66) was a shot further behind in third.

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Bryson DeChambeau became the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58 on Sunday, making birdie on his last four holes to finally capture his first LIV Golf title at the rain-softened Greenbrier.

DeChambeau holed a 35-foot putt on the par-3 18th and leapt in the air with both arms extended to celebrate his lowest score ever and first LIV victory.

Jim Furyk had a 58 in the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour in 2016, while Ryo Ishikawa at The Crowns in 2010 and S.H. Kim at the 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am each shot 58 on the Japan Golf Tour.

What made DeChambeau’s round stand out was he shot 58 with a bogey.

DeChambeau finished at 23-under 187 for a six-shot victory over Mito Pereira, earning the $4 million payoff for the individual competition.

DeChambeau took only 119 shots over the weekend at the 54-hole LIV Golf event. He shot a 61 on Saturday to get within one shot of Matthew Wolff, and then blew everyone away. Wolff shot 66 and tied for third with Richard Bland (65) and David Puig (66).

Torque won the team competition by three shots over the Crushers team led by DeChambeau.

OTHER TOURS

Two weeks after Alex Fitzpatrick tied for 17th in the British Open, the younger brother of U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick won his first Challenge Tour event by closing with a 4-under 68 for a five-shot victory in the British Challenge. … Jiwon Jeon closed with a 1-under 71 for a three-shot victory over Kristen Gillman in the French Lick Charity Classic. Jeon moved to No. 3 in the Epson Tour points standings. … Keita Nakajima closed with a 5-under 66 for a one-shot victory over Taiga Semikawa in the Yokohama Minato Championship. Nakajima won for the second time this year on the Japan Golf Tour and expanded his lead on the Order of Merit. … Nitithorn Thippong capped off an Asian Tour victory in Mandiri Indonesia Open with an even-par 72 on Sunday and a two-shot victory. … Sam Choi closed with a 7-under 64 for a three-shot victory in the Windsor Championship on PGA Tour Canada. … Ai Suzuki won the Hokkaido Meiji Cup on the Japan LPGA by closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-shot victory over Shiho Kuwaki. … Peter Baker closed with a 3-under 69 and held off Vijay Singh for a one-shot victory in the JCB Championship on the Legends Tour in England.