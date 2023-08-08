🔊 Listen to this

The Baltimore Orioles’ Adley Rutschman runs from first base to third on a single by Ryan Mountcastle during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Sunday in Baltimore.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) and left fielder Colton Cowser (17) celebrate with teammates after defeating the New York Mets 7-3 during a baseball game Saturday in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE — A weekend in the life of the Baltimore Orioles:

• On Friday night, they welcomed their former manager back to town, pounding Buck Showalter’s New York Mets 10-3. Rookie infielder Jordan Westburg hit a 424-foot home run and middle reliever Mike Baumann improved to 9-0 on the season. James McCann, whose salary is still largely covered by the Mets, drove in five runs against his former team.

• On Saturday, the Orioles honored their 1983 team, celebrating the 40th anniversary of their most recent World Series title. They beat the Mets 7-3 behind homers from Rookie of the Year candidate Gunnar Henderson and veteran Anthony Santander. Meanwhile, top prospect Jackson Holliday homered and had four hits, raising his average to .392 at Double-A Bowie.

• On Sunday, Baltimore put its opening day shortstop in center field and blanked the Mets 2-0. Félix Bautista earned his 30th save, tops in the American League, and lowered his ERA to 0.85. Holliday homered again for Bowie. Joey Ortiz had two hits for Triple-A Norfolk, raising his average to .354.

Two years after losing 110 games, the Orioles are suddenly overflowing with talent up and down the organization. Baltimore is at the top of a loaded AL East, three games ahead of Tampa Bay. In addition to a young big league core that includes Henderson and All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, the Orioles have eight prospects ranked in the top 100 by MLB Pipeline — including Holliday at No. 1.

Baltimore looks like a team that could make a lengthy postseason run this year. If that doesn’t happen, the groundwork is still set for an extended period of contention for a franchise that lost at least 108 games in every non-shortened season from 2018-21.

“I’m very happy with the spot that this organization’s in right now, being currently in first place in arguably the strongest division of all-time, and then having the No. 1 farm system,” general manager Mike Elias said recently. “But it’s very clear to me that this season’s not over, and we have a lot of work left to do. We haven’t won anything yet.”

Elias took over the Baltimore front office before the 2019 season, having been part of a similar rebuild while working for the Houston Astros. The Orioles remained mostly uncompetitive for the next three years, but Rutschman reached the majors in 2022 and they improved to 83-79. Now they’ve taken another big step.

“I’d like to say I set out to be in first place five years from starting, especially with everything that we went through, but I did not,” Elias said. “I never sat down and wrote that out. Particularly through the Astros experience, kind of lived the fact that the timelines can be a little quicker than expected if things go well.”

High draft picks from all that losing have helped. Rutschman and Holliday were No. 1 overall selections. The Orioles have also been productive a little further down, landing Westburg at No. 30 in 2020 and Henderson at No. 42 the previous year.

Elias acquired Kyle Bradish (currently sixth in the AL in ERA) in a trade for Dylan Bundy in 2019. Reliever Yennier Cano came over in a deal last year for Jorge López. This season, Cano became an All-Star.

Other, even quieter moves have turned out beautifully. Infielder Ramón Urías was a waiver claim in 2020 and won a Gold Glove last year. Ryan O’Hearn was acquired from Kansas City for cash before this season, and he has the highest OPS on the 2023 Orioles at .856.

And players acquired during the pre-Elias era — like outfielders Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Santander — have made big contributions too. Grayson Rodriguez, drafted with the 11th pick in 2018, has shown promise recently after arriving in the majors this year as a top pitching prospect.

Bautista — the 6-foot-8 closer nicknamed “Mountain” — might be the most dominant reliever in baseball, averaging almost two strikeouts per inning. Baltimore signed him to a minor league deal back in 2016, six years before his big league debut.

So the Orioles have built a roster that could make any GM envious. It’s a team with plenty of young, cost-controlled talent — good enough to contend now, and stocked with prospects who may have a chance to help soon enough. The concern is that Baltimore might end up with a logjam — if the infield eventually includes Holliday at shortstop, Henderson at third base and Westburg at second, that leaves little room for Urías or Jorge Mateo.

Mateo is batting just .213 at the moment but has 60 steals since the start of last season. The Orioles started him in center Sunday, using their surplus of infielders to help an outfield that’s dealing with some injuries. Ortiz is also a middle infielder, adding to the sense that Baltimore has too many young position players in its system and not quite enough pitching.

There’s also the question of the team’s meager payroll. If they want, the Orioles could add a couple stars on huge contracts and still be well below the highest-spending teams. Are they willing to commit a little more money to take full advantage of the opportunity before them? Will they keep Rutschman, Henderson and this group of players together long term?

Baltimore will certainly be a team to watch this coming offseason, but first the Orioles have bigger priorities — trying to secure a playoff berth and hold on for the division title.

If that all happens, this young team could be the talk of baseball entering the postseason.

“I like seeing our guys being popular and selling jerseys and have people want to watch them,” manager Brandon Hyde said recently, not long before the Orioles hosted a nationally televised Sunday night game. “I think it’s fantastic for everybody.”