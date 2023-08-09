🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night by a score of 3-0. The team recorded just one hit, coming in the ninth inning.

Both sides went scoreless into the top of the fourth when Ronny Mauricio homered to right. His solo shot gave Syracuse a 1-0 lead.

A pair of singles and a sacrifice fly plated another for the Mets in the top of the fifth to expand their advantage.

The visitors added another in the top of sixth when a hit batter, two walks and a single allowed a run to cross.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre knocked on the door in the bottom of the inning when Brandon Lockridge walked, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Lockridge showed up again for the team in the bottom of the ninth when he broke up the no-hit bid with a single up the middle.

Edgar Barclay (L, 0-1) started for SWB tossing five frames allowing just one earned run with a strikeout. Spencer Howard and Matt Bowman combined for three shutout innings.

Mike Vasil (W, 2-1) got the start for the New York Mets Triple-A affiliate, pitching eight one-hit frames. The righty walked two and struck out seven on 94 pitches. Sam Coonrod got the save.