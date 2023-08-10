🔊 Listen to this

Everson Pereira finished with five RBI as part of an eight-run explosion in the seventh and eighth innings to rally the RailRiders past Syracuse 9-5 on Wednesday at PNC Field.

A night after managing just one hit in a loss to the Mets, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre erased a 4-1 deficit in the late innings to earn the victory.

Austin Wells delivered a two-run single in the seventh to get things started before Pereira followed by knocking in two more with a single of his own to give the RailRiders a 5-4 lead.

A sixth run came home on a throwing error later in the frame and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre picked up some insurance in the eighth when Pereira sent a pitch over the fence in right center for a three-run homer that made it 9-4.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre surrendered a run on an error in the top of the first but got it back in the home half on a Franchy Cordero single. Syracuse held the RailRiders scoreless until the seventh, taking the lead on a solo home run and a sac fly in the fourth, followed by an RBI single in the fifth.

Zach McAllister got the win in relief, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings. Will Warren started and went five innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out five. Greg Weissert picked up a five-out save, allowing a run in the ninth.

Wells finished 3-for-5 as he and Pereira had five of the RailRiders’ eight hits on the night.