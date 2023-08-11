🔊 Listen to this

Syracuse’s bats came alive in the third inning and hammered a group of RailRiders pitchers to deliver the Mets a decisive 10-1 win on Thursday at PNC Field.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre used seven pitchers on the night with infielder Wilmer Difo coming on to finish things out on the mound in in the ninth.

But the damage was done in the third through sixth against starter Clayton Beeter, Michael Gomez and Zach Greene.

Beeter didn’t make it out of the third, allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Gomez gave up two runs in two innings on two hits and two walks while Greene went one inning and surrendered four runs on two hits and three walks.

Zac Houston, Ron Marinaccio and Anthony Misiewicz managed to settle things down through the eighth before Difo came on for the ninth. He allowed a double that came around to score on two sacrifice flies.

The RailRiders’ lone run came with two outs in the bottom of the ninth when Jamie Westbrook hit his 16th home run of the season to break the shutout bid. Westbrook had two of the team’s seven hits on the night.

Brett Baty, Luke Ritter and Carlos Cortes all homered for Syracuse, with Cortes launching a grand slam in the sixth that made it 9-0.

The Mets have taken two of three to open the six-game series, which continues at 6:35 p.m. Friday in Moosic.