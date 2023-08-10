🔊 Listen to this

The 2023-24 Wyoming Valley Conference sports season began on Thursday as league play began in golf.

Dallas 166, Pittston Area 184

Medalist Brad Kugler shot a 38 to lead the Mountaineers to a victory at Fox Hill.

Charlie Letwinsky, Ryan Roman and Peyton Van Valkenberg were next for Dallas, scoring 41, 43 and 44, respectively.

Matt Mesaris topped the Patriots with a 42. Nick Cook and Robert Savakinas each shot a 45 while Chris Scavo had a 52.

Wilkes-Barre Area 170, Wyoming Valley West 201

Mike Hamel opened his senior season with a 39 to earn medalist honors in the Wolfpack’s win at Wilkes-Barre Municipal.

Jordan Wychock (41), Brady Gerrity (44) and Aiden Wiedlich (46) also scored in the win.

Luke Girochetti (47), Kaden Dittus (48), Seth Kransch (51) and Ray Chimock (55) led the Spartans.

Wyoming Area 170, Tunkhannock 188

Brady Noone led a consistent performance for the Warriors, shooting a 41 to lead the field at Shadowbrook. He was followed by teammates Jack Mulhern (42), Kristian Pugliese (43) and Jeremy Layland (44).

The Tigers’ Mason Berkheimer finished with a 42 and was joined on the scoresheet by Aidan Montross (44), Aidan Mislevy (50) and Caleb Georgetti (52).