🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders took down the Syracuse Mets 8-7 with a walk-off in the 10th inning on Friday night. Franchy Cordero homered twice, drove in two to tie it in the 10th and came across to score the winning run. Mitch Spence recorded another quality start with seven innings of two run ball.

SWB got on the board first in the bottom of the first. Cordero launched a lead-off homer 424 feet to left center to give the RailRiders an early advantage.

Deja vu ensued for Syracuse in the bottom of the third when Cordero hit another solo shot, this time to right field. His second-straight at bat going yard extended the lead for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Brett Baty got one back with a solo shot of his own to cut the RailRiders lead in half. At the end of four frames the RailRiders held a 2-1 lead.

The Mets tied it up when Ronny Mauricio went deep in the top of the sixth.

With two on and one out in the top of the eighth, Mauricio hit a three-run homer breaking the tie giving Syracuse a 5-2 lead.

The RailRiders countered back in the bottom half immediately. Andrés Chaparro and Carlos Narvaez singled to kick things off. Jake Lamb doubled in Chaparro to plate the first run. A Michael Hermosillo single drove Narvaez home for the second and Lamb came around to score the third on a wild pitch. At the end of eight innings, the game was tied 5-5.

SWB would threaten in the bottom of the ninth after a hit by pitch and a walk, but the game headed to extras.

In the top of the 10th, with a runner on second Cesar Berbesi doubled in a run. Another run would score on a single and the Mets led 7-5.

The RailRiders answered back in the bottom of the frame. With Hermosillo on second, Difo walked and stole a base to get into scoring position. Cordero drove in both with a single to righty tying it up at seven apiece. Cordero advanced to third on a wild pitch and raced home on Everson Pereira’s sacrifice fly.

The RailRiders walked it off for the fifth time this season, winning 8-7.

Mitch Spence worked a quality start and then some for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The righty pitched seven innings allowing just two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts. Matt Bowman pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Aaron McGarity (W, 6-2) got the win pitching an inning and allowing just a run with a strikeout.