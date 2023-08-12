🔊 Listen to this

MIAMI — Nestor Cortes’ season with the New York Yankees could be over after he went back on the injured list with a strained left rotator cuff, one start into his return from a two-month layoff.

The 28-year-old left-hander was put on the 15-day IL on Friday, six days after pitching four innings against Houston in his first big league appearance since May 30.

“We haven’t received all the details. I learned of the results when I got to the stadium,” Cortes said before the Yankees played Miami. “The one thing I was told is I cannot throw a baseball for four weeks. After that, we don’t know. It all depends on how I’m feeling with the recovery.”

Cortes is 5-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 12 starts, allowing 11 home runs in 63 1/3 innings. He went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA last year, earning his first All-Star selection.

Cortes made minor league injury rehabilitation appearances for Double-A Somerset on July 23 and 29, then threw 64 pitches against the Astros on Aug. 5. He gave up one hit, a solo homer by Jose Altuve.

“Definitely disappointing. Feeling for Nestor,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He put himself in a really good spot to get back. He was throwing the ball so well and had a great first start coming back off the IL. He just didn’t recover properly.”

Cortes could not throw his scheduled bullpen session on Thursday. The injury is similar to what first landed him on the IL.

“You’re talking three or four weeks of no throw,” Boone said. “Then, essentially starting over from there. We’ll see where we are in a few weeks.”

Cortes was born in Cuba and grew up in Hialeah. He had been scheduled to start Saturday and had reserved 40 tickets for each game of the series for family and friends.

“I was super proud, looking forward on returning to Miami and pitching in front of all the fans,” Cortes said. “This is not how I wanted it to happen but these are setbacks that you encounter in life.”

New York made the IL move retroactive to Tuesday and recalled right-handers Jhony Brito and Randy Vásquez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

HARPER SITS OUT

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper flexed his legs, his shoulders, doing all he could to stay in the game for the Philadelphia Phillies. But back spasms forced the slugger out of one game, and he will have to sit out for at least one more.

Harper was not in the lineup for Friday night’s game against Minnesota, a day after the two-time NL MVP was sidelined by mid-back spasms. There was some good news for the NL champion Phillies as they try to keep the top spot in the NL wild-card race: Harper is day to day and shouldn’t miss much time.

“I felt better today. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow,” Harper said.

With Harper out of the lineup, the Phillies started Alec Bohm at first base and moved suddenly streaking shortstop Trea Turner to third in the batting order.

Harper said the spasms were unrelated to back pain that kept him out of games in 2021. He said his issues started in the first inning in Thursday’s win over Washington but he wanted to continue to play.

“I just didn’t feel like it was fair for me to come out of the game in the first,” he said. “I thought I could loosen it up. Just wasn’t able to get it loose to where I wanted it to be.”

Harper said he did not think he would be available to pinch-hit in the opener of a three-game series against the Twins.

“We’ll see how they work it out during the course of the night,” manager Rob Thomson said.

Harper had played his 12th game at first base after starting 70 games at designated hitter following offseason Tommy John surgery that limited him to just eight games in right field in 2022. He had not previously played the infield after 1,446 games as an outfielder or designated hitter.

Harper is hitting .293 with seven homers and 38 RBIs. Bohm has received the majority of Philadelphia’s starts at the position in place of Rhys Hoskins, who was lost late in spring training with a left anterior cruciate ligament tear.

The Phillies entered Friday holding a 2½-game lead over San Francisco for the top wild-card spot They were 5-2 on their current 10-game homestand.

Turner has keyed the run to first with a fantastic week that started with a social media push for Phillies fans to cheer him — often, with standing ovations — on each at-bat. Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Phillies in the offseason, but struggled in his first season in Philly and was even dropped from second to eighth in the batting order.

But since the ovations started last Friday against Kansas City, Turner has hit .370 (10 for 27) with two homers, four doubles, eight RBIs and four runs in seven games.

Turner later splashed a thank you message to fans on digital billboards rented by the Phillies.

“He’s been swinging the bat well, now,” Thomson said Friday. ”(He’s) barreling the ball up now and not jumping and hitting the balls off the end of the bat. When he does that, he’s really good.”

Harper had started to find his power groove of late, hitting two homers on the homestand. Through the first seven games of the homestand, the Phillies have hit 18 home runs. The total ties them for most homers over a seven-game span at home since 1901.