INDIANAPOLIS — Chase Briscoe grew up dreaming of driving into victory lane at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He needs it now.

With three races left in NASCAR’s regular season, Briscoe finds himself among a large group of drivers in must-win situations at Sunday’s Brickyard 200 to make NASCAR’s 16-driver playoff.

“I feel like if I’m in position, I’m definitely going to be aggressive here,” Briscoe said before Saturday’s qualifying. “I do think this weekend is probably my best opportunity to be up in the mix.”

Briscoe acknowledges he hasn’t been happy with his No. 14 Ford lately, and throughout the weekend many drivers have complained about their speeds.

But with 12 of the top 16 in points already owning wins, the safest way to the playoff round is winning a race and that’s exactly what Briscoe, who grew up about 90 miles southwest of the speedway, intends to do.

He finds himself in good company.

Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup champion and last year’s regular-season points leader, started the weekend in 22nd. Austin Cindric, the son of longtime Team Penske president Tim Cindric, also needs help to make the cut for the second straight year. He started the weekend ranked 21st and qualified 20th.

“I think it’s a great opportunity, probably one of our best within our own control in the next three weeks,” Cindric said. “We’re not off to an exceptional start, but I would say with the strengths and our package, I would say this is probably one of the best (chances) in our control.”

Who else is trying to make it?

The soon-to-be retiring Kevin Harvick is currently 12th in the standings but if the three-time Brickyard winner can add a fourth title to his resume it would almost assure him of one more chance to earn a second Cup title, too.

“Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been a great place in my racing career,” Harvick said. “To come close to living out that childhood dream of winning races at the Brickyard and the success we’ve had here has been pretty special to me. It’s fun to have celebrated that I’m able to come back one last time is something I’ll enjoy.”

SUAREZ ON POLE

Daniel Suarez posted the fastest lap time in qualifying Saturday, claiming his first pole since July 2019.

The Mexican driver completed Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in 1 minute, 27.968 seconds. Tyler Reddick qualified second after posting a fast lap of 1:28.113 while Elliott will start third.

It was a solid start for all three, each of whom started the weekend below the NASCAR playoff cutline.

Shane van Gisbergen, Suarez’s teammate with Trackhouse Racing, will start eighth Sunday after going 1:28.544. The New Zealander won his only other Cup race, on the streets of Chicago last month. He became the first driver to win in his series debut since three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Johnny Rutherford in 1963 and will try to become the first driver in NASCAR history to win his first two career starts.

Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi, the 2021 Le Mans winner, did not advance to the final round after hitting the wall in the waning seconds of the first round of qualifications.

THE QUESTIONS

This week’s two biggest debates have focused on the future of the Brickyard.

While many drivers have been asked whether the race should continue on the road course that has been used since 2021 or whether the Brickyard should return to the track’s historic 2.5-mile oval, the answer, as usual, has been almost unanimous.

“The oval, just for the prestige, is my preference,” Denny Hamlin said. “I just think that we’re crossing over the (yard of) bricks going the wrong direction. I think once we get back going the right direction, we’ll have another big event.”

The other answer isn’t quite so clear — whether the Cup and IndyCar Series should continue racing on the same weekend in Indianapolis.

“Hopefully it’s something, whether here or somewhere else, that can continue,” former IndyCar driver and television analyst James Hinchcliffe said. “Ultimately, it’s about the fans, right? I think it’s a great opportunity for fans to get to see the two best series in North America run together. As a fan of the sport, I love this weekend.”

NEW PLAN

William Byron started the weekend second in points and with a series-high four victories. But he wasn’t happy when he arrived in town only to learn he’d be starting from the back of the field because his car failed inspection three times. He also will start the race with a drive-thru penalty.

Byron woke up Saturday, though, with a new perspective.

“It stinks, but it’s what we got,” he said. “Luckily, we have four wins and a bunch of bonus points to fall back on and we’re not under any pressure to start the race. You’re going to be out there, pretty much by yourself so it’s going to be pretty peaceful. I mean it just feels like I’m in the lead, but I’m not.”

ODDS AND ENDS

Points leader Martin Truex Jr. is a 4/1 favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are the next best bets at 6/1.