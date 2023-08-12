🔊 Listen to this

MONTREAL — If you happen to be wondering whether Kris Letang had an issue with the Penguins making their blockbuster trade for Erik Karlsson, another All-Star who plays the exact same position, you got your answer Friday in Montreal.

“I love the addition, to be honest,” Letang told the Post-Gazette on Friday.

Letang said that earnestly, also flashing a knowing grin, as he sipped on an espresso inside Adrenaline Performance Center here in Montreal. He had just finished another grueling working ahead of training camp, which starts in six weeks.

After a difficult 2022-23 that was recognized with his Masterton Trophy win, Letang, 36, is invigorated as his 18th season in the NHL nears. He believes the core trio of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and himself can still win the Stanley Cup a fourth time — and that Karlsson will significantly boost their chances.

Yes, Letang and Karlsson line up at the same position (they are both right-shot defensemen and will only be deployed together at 5-on-5 in unique situations). And, yes, both blue-liners are accustomed to getting top-pair billing and the quarterback role on the power play. So sacrifices will need to be made.

But the way Letang sees it, being able to roll out one elite puck-mover with Crosby and then another with Malkin the next shift “makes us way more dangerous.” He thinks that was more impactful than the Penguins adding an elite winger.

As Letang, a six-time All-Star, explained it: “If you (have) a D that is able to break out the puck easier, skate with the puck, be able to be in the rush most of the time, be able to create some offense from the blue line and be able to break down coverage offensively, it’s way harder for teams to defend.”

And now they have two after trading for the reigning Norris Trophy winner.

After the Penguins first engaged the San Jose Sharks in trade talks, Letang said new president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas called to clue him in.

“He goes, ‘I’m not looking for approval, but how do you see this fit?’ ” Letang said.

“It would be unbelievable,” Letang replied.

Letang, who lives in Montreal all offseason, said he hasn’t had many interactions with Dubas so far. But he was impressed that Dubas reached out to him and was direct about his intentions. He said it showed “class” and “respect.”

“What I can say is that (it meant something to me) that he called me and said, ‘Kris, I’m going to be up front with you. This is what I’m trying to do,’ ” Letang said. “And he explained it and said, ‘I want you to be able to raise another Cup. And the best player that is available in a trade right now is Erik Karlsson.’ “

Even though he is up here in Montreal, Letang seemingly heard the chatter from some fans and media in Pittsburgh wondering if the two can peacefully coexist. Both are accomplished players who want to be on the ice in crunch time.

Letang dismissed all that talk, saying he doesn’t foresee any friction there.

He added that Karlsson and he have been friendly for years, often chatting it up at All-Star Games, the NHL Awards ceremony and other league events.

“He has such a good personality. He’s really nice,” he said. “He’s always going to come see you. ‘How are you doing?’ He’ll shake your hand. So many times we end up being in lounges and sitting down together and just chatting about the game and the way (our teams) were playing. We get along really well.”

As far as Letang is concerned, the only issue will be whether everyone gets too “generous” on the power play. He noted that when you put a few star players out on the ice together, they have a tendency to defer to each other initially.

“That’s the only problem you have with that much talent,” he said. “Trust me, every coach in the NHL wants an Erik Karlsson. Every coach in the NHL wants Crosby and Malkin on the power play. Now imagine if you have all of them.”

As for his specific role on the top power play, Letang said he is open-minded about where coaches Mike Sullivan and Todd Reirden plan to deploy him.

“If they ask me to play in the pocket, if they ask me to play (in the left circle), on top, net front, it doesn’t matter,” Letang said. “Just as long as we can sit down in a room and make it work out together. That’s all we need to do.”

Obviously, much remains to be seen about how the Letang-Karlsson dynamic will play out. But here in August, Letang looked and sounded pretty pumped.