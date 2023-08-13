🔊 Listen to this

Scott Skammer is only 33 years old and has already finished five full Ironman races.

An Ironman includes a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run in that order, completed in succession, in one day.

Skammer also competed in the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon five times in the years before the race was canceled. He is signed up this year to compete in the new Back Mountain Triathlon when racing returns to Harveys Lake on Aug. 20.

Scott grew up in Dallas, the son of Steve Skammer, a three-sport athlete himself at Dallas High School back in the day.

Steve played football, baseball and basketball at Dallas before he ended up at Villanova University, where he was later inducted into the Villanova athletic hall of fame.

Scott’s mother Ruth Skammer is a wellness teacher at Dallas. A strong athlete herself, Ruth can often be found on the pickleball courts of the Back Mountain. Scott’s parents always pushed him growing up to try new things and encouraged him to push himself in sports. He is grateful for their love and support. It has made all the difference in his success.

Scott played baseball at Dallas and went to Wilkes University to continue his career on the diamond. He played centerfield and batted lead off (or second) all four years. He still has the all-time career triples record at Wilkes.

After college, Scott, a natural athlete, wanted to keep in shape. Even though he had 6.7-second speed for the 60-yard dash, Scott hated to run. As Jerry Seinfeld said in the episode “The Strike” in the show’s ninth season, “You may not know it to look at me, but I can run really, really fast.”

Friends suggested biking as an alternative, and he started riding to keep in shape. Later friends invited him to give triathlon a try.

In 2011, he did his first Wilkes-Barre Triathlon as a relay team member with friends from Dallas High School. Stacey Stepniak was the swimmer, Scott was the cyclist and Candice Bittner was the runner.

Scott had a blast that day.

Like a lot of relay participants, Scott looked around at the field that day and said, “If that guy can do this, I know I can do it.” The following year he signed up to compete as an individual. He participated in the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon four more times between 2012 and 2016; the only year he missed was when he was recovering from his first Ironman Lake Placid in 2015.

When Scott was preparing for his first race, he went to longtime family friend Maureen Devine for help with open water swim lessons.

They swam from the Devine’s dock. The very first time he swam all the way to Hanson’s, he was worried about not finishing. Nobody wants to make the “wetsuit walk of shame.” In other words, Scott did not want to get out of the water and have to walk back along Lakeside Drive in his wetsuit. So, he pushed himself to finish the swim that day.

Maureen’s husband, Wayne Devine, a well-known triathlete from Harveys Lake, helped Scott with his swimming and biking too. It was Wayne who first invited Scott to the Wednesday night ride. Scott continues to participate in that ride to this day.

Scott’s best memory from the former Wilkes-Barre Triathlon came in 2014. That year, he was in tip-top shape. He finished 12th overall in a time of 2 hours, 38 minutes. He even won the highly competitive 20 to 24-year-old age group.

Scott remembers getting off the bike in fifth place and passing four people along the challenging Penn State run course over the final three miles of the run to take the lead and win the age group. Scott has also participated in the Strive Olympic Triathlon twice, the race that laid the groundwork for the Back Mountain Triathlon.

In 2015, Scott did his first Ironman in Lake Placid, N.Y. He finished that first Ironman in an impressive 13 hours and 11 minutes. He learned a lot that day and yearned to compete again.

He ended up doing the Ironman Mont Tremblant in Canada three times over the next few years. One of the highlights forScott was the emotional high of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s flyover in formation at the swim start.

Scott’s best moment so far in Ironman has to be his marathon at Ironman Maryland. That year, there was a severe storm preceeding the race and remnants of Tropical Storm Julia left coastal waters extremely high. In some places there was a foot of water on the run course. Scott lost eight of his toe nails that day, and developed a five-inch blister from running a marathon in wet shoes. But he ran his fastest marathon ever that day in 4 hours, 21 minutes.

Scott’s favorite mantra from Ironman “Anything is possible.”

Scott finds time away from sport to excel at his career, where he is a financial services representative for Kades Margolis Corp.

In many ways, his experience as a financial adviser has similarities to his success as an Ironman – both require him to set goals, follow a strict regimen and be determined to succeed. Skammer is also an adjunct professor at Wilkes University where he teaches Intro to Finance and Personal Finance. His favorite students are the ones who call him “Dr. Scott.”

He is a serious person, but he does love “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He is always quick to connect real life situations with the approprate “Seinfeld” reference.

Jackie Ellis is probably Scott’s oldest friend, they met in school when they were just 6 years old. As Jackie likes to say, “Scott is an Ironman. If you didn’t know that, he will probably tell you unprompted within the first five minutes of speaking with him. But seriously, when Scott sets out to reach a goal, he almost always accomplishes it. He is very disciplined.”

Scott is extremely generous to the sport that gave so much to him – he donates to every local triathlon and other races too. He often comes to spectate and cheer, and even to volunteer. He especially enjoys bringing his beloved St. Bernard, Kona, to every race he attends.

Longtime friend, John Quattrocchi said, “After moving to the area, Scott introduced me to NEPA’s concentration of athletes in endurance sports. He motivated me to do my first organized running race, and eventually that led me to do my first marathon, the New York City Marathon as part of the Allied Services team.”

Quattrocchi added, “I love seeing the diversity in triathlon. This sport is for anyone.”

Inspired by Scott to enter the sport, John is signed up to compete in the Back Mountain Triathlon next Sunday.

When asked what he is looking forward to about the return of the triathlon to the Back Mountain – Scott is very excited about the flow of the new run course. His favorite place to train for years has been the old WB Triathlon run course at Penn State. He used to run it with his old Timex watch, long before he ever got a Garmin. He knew where every mile marker was and could calculate his pace in his head. Hopefully, he will fall in love with the challenge of the new run course along the hills of Tulip Road. and Halowich Road.

He is also very excited about the single race venue. Skammer says that will have a “huge impact” on the race, for athletes and spectators.

“The bike course will be fast and the run course will be challenging.” Skammer says that race organizers are staying “true to the race’s roots.” Now that’s a real compliment.

His biggest fear about the old race was “will Wayne Devine place the swim buoys in the right place.” Swim buoys shouldn’t cause Skammer to lose any sleep this year. New swim coordinator Andrea Butchko has that well under control.

His advice for new or aspiring triathletes is “this is a great sport to get involved in. You can train solo or with groups of people. It is a great sport that you can continue with for your whole life.”

One of the things Scott loved about race day for the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon was that you got to race with your friends. “You trained with these people all year long, and on that one day you get to compete with them. It’s just so much fun.”

As Jerry Seinfeld said in the Season 2 episode “The Apartment” when talking about the NYC marathon (and as Scott himself might have said): “Ah, what’s to see? A woman from Norway, a guy from Kenya and 20,000 losers.”

We disagree Jerry. We hope that you will come out to spectate on Sunday to see our athletes, it’s really not as bad as all that. You just might get inspired to do one yourself.