Down by five runs on the road against a team at the top of the second-half standings, the RailRiders had one of their biggest hills to climb of the season.

Mission accomplished.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rallied in the final three innings, scoring four times in the ninth to post one of the team’s best wins of the season, a 6-5 victory at Worcester on Tuesday to open a six-game series.

The first-place Red Sox broke a scoreless tie with five runs in the bottom of the sixth only for the RailRiders to chip away with a run in the seventh in the eighth before taking the lead in the ninth.

Franchy Cordero’s two-run homer was followed by a solo shot by Jake Lamb to tie the game before Brandon Lockridge singled and stole second, coming around for the winning run on an Oswald Peraza double.

Carlos Narvaez’s RBI double in the seventh got the rally started and Austin Wells hit his first home run of the season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the eighth to make it 5-2.

Ron Marinaccio came on for the bottom of the ninth and worked around a leadoff walk, getting two strikeouts for his first save of the season with the RailRiders. That gave the win to Greg Weissert, who worked a scoreless eighth.

Five Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts, with starter Will Warren recording eight in five innings. The RailRiders bullpen allowed just one hit over the final four frames.

H.S. GOLF

Crestwood 156, Hazleton Area 170

Crestwood’s Derek Johnson shot an even-par 36 to edge Hazleton Area’s Gabe Fatula by a stroke for medalist honors as the Comets defeated the Cougars at Blue Ridge Trail.

Sienna Smith (38) was right behind the leaders for Crestwood while Luke Joseph shot a 40 and Tommy Biscotti and Brady Johnson each had a 42 in the win.

Fatula (37), Luke Palmieri (43), Jake Babinchak (44) and Troy Gaydos (46) scored for Hazleton Area.

Wyoming Area 152, Tunkhannock 172

Warriors teammates Brady Noone and Jeremy Layland shared the lead as each shot a 37 in a victory at Fox Hill. Kristian Pugliese and Jack Mulhern followed with a 38 and a 40, respectively.

The Tigers were led by Aidan Montross (39), Caleb Georgetti (43), Devin Airgood (45) and Aidan Mislevy (45).