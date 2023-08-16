🔊 Listen to this

As the Back Mountain Triathlon prepares to welcome athletes back to compete in the area, a new generation of triathletes are ready to tackle the course.

This year’s race roster includes a large number of younger competitors — but don’t mistake youth with inexperience.

“I just competed in (a triathlon) last Sunday,” said Thomas Manzoni, a 24-year-old Lake-Lehman graduate who volunteers as an assistant swim coach at his alma mater. “I’ve got one under my belt.”

Manzoni grew up along a stretch of the old Wilkes-Barre Triathlon’s bike course, and was able to watch the competitions on a yearly basis before the race was run for a final time in 2016.

“I always wanted to do the triathlon,” he said. “When it was announced that they were bringing it back, I thought that if I was ever going to run it, now was the time.”

Indeed, with the triathlon set to start on the beaches of Harveys Lake on Sunday, the time is now for Manzoni and the rest of the crop of new faces, ready to cut their teeth and test their endurance against some of the Wyoming Valley’s most storied and accomplished triathletes.

“I’ve been getting to train with some of the lifers, I’m looking forward to competing with them,” said Kayla Gronkowski, who will be competing this year after also serving on the race committee. “Training alongside them, it makes it all that more impressive to see.”

Gronkowski, 27, is no stranger to competition in any form. The Nanticoke native, currently living in Shavertown, was a member of the Wilkes swimming and field hockey teams.

She ran cross country in high school, and already has a couple of triathlons on her resume, running her first one in New Jersey and journeying as far as Wisconsin to compete.

While her swimming and running background gave Gronkowski somewhat of a leg up in preparation for the triathlon, she said that the bike portion came with a little bit of a learning curve.

“It’s so much different, it feels a lot lighter and the tires are thin and slick,” Gronkowski said, comparing the road bikes used in triathlons to a more standard bike. “But I think biking is the strongest of the disciplines, you get the biggest return on your investment learning to ride.”

Similarly, Manzoni said that he was new to the feel of the road bike, but has gotten some experience in over the last couple months.

“It was my first time on a road bike this summer, I found some good places at school to ride,” said Manzoni, who currently attends the University of Delaware.

For several of the race’s younger competitors, the Back Mountain Triathlon represents a return to the days of the fiercely competitive and world-renowned Wilkes-Barre Triathlon that many younger competitors had heard about, but were unable to participate in — until now.

“The Wilkes-Barre Triathlon was the triathlon,” Gronkowski said. “For so many competitors, it was the highlight of their season.”

For 15-year-old Jack Kashatus, a student at Lake-Lehman, the Back Mountain Triathlon will not only represent the return of the sport to the area he’s lived all his life, but it will also mark his first foray into triathlon competition.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the triathlon’s return,” Kashatus said. “I’ve lived at the lake my whole life and have heard stories about past races, so being able to compete in my first triathlon and also have it be in my hometown is going to be a cool experience.”

Again, don’t let Kashatus’ youth compared to the field cast doubt on his credentials: he’s a multi-sport athlete at Lake-Lehman and swims competitively year-round.

Not only will the swimming and running that he incorporates into his daily routine help him physically, but his experience in the world of sports — and the coaches who have taught him along the way — will help him mentally, as well.

“I play several varsity sports, so I’m familiar with the pressure of competition, in general,” Kashatus said. “Obviously this will be different, but I think it will also kinda be the same.

“My swim coaches are talented triathletes, and I’ve learned so much from them about mental preparation and physical endurance.”

Come Sunday, all three of these triathletes — and the dozens more new-generation competitors taking the course — are looking forward to showing that the future of the triathlon is in good hands.

Kashatus would also like to clear up any misconceptions about athletes of a certain age.

“I think our generation sometimes gets a bad reputation for how much technology we use,” he said, “so I’m looking forward to showing older generations that we still have the athleticism to be part of this kind of competition.”