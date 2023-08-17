🔊 Listen to this

When the Back Mountain Triathlon officially cements its return with the start of Sunday’s race, all eyes will be on the field of talented competitors making their way into the waters of Harveys Lake.

But equally as crucially to the success of Sunday’s triathlon will be the people you don’t necessarily notice, stationed along all parts of the course.

Triathlon Volunteer Coordinator Wendy Guzenski said that she’s got about 150 volunteers signed up to work the triathlon, and every single one of them is integral to the race going off without a hitch.

“It would be completely impossible to do this without our volunteers,” Guzenski said. “They’ve already put in a lot of work for the race.”

A marathon runner herself (currently training for the New York City Marathon coming up in November), Guzenski first got involved with the old Wilkes-Barre Triathlon as a volunteer before the race closed up shop in 2016.

When she got the call from race director Dave Bass, Guzenski was in.

“I jumped right on board,” she said. “I was really excited to have the race back.”

As the volunteer coordinator, Guzenski will oversee the team of volunteers — some with experience and some just members of the community who wanted to pitch in — as they assist with the race.

The team will fan out along the three segments of the triathlon, and be ready to assist in a number of different ways, with whatever comes up.

“They’ll be strategically placed at all three events,” Guzenski said. “I’m super excited to see them in action.”

A Back Mountain native herself, Guzenski was motivated to get involved by the race’s hometown roots, giving plenty of young triathletes the chance to compete in their own backyard for the first time.

All the proceeds from this year’s triathlon will benefit the region, as well, with several local charitable organizations set to receive money raised from the race.

“We really wanted this race to give back to the area,” Guzenski said.

Wendy’s husband Bob will be one of the many competitors racing for glory on Sunday, and he’s also assisted the race committee by building new bike racks for the race.

The Guzenskis are two of the many examples of how this revived triathlon has been able to return in large part due to the efforts of past and present competitors willing to pitch in and help out from an organizational standpoint.

“The people running it (the race) are all athletes themselves, that’s the most exciting part,” Guzenski said. “The triathlon is being run by athletes, for athletes.”