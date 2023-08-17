🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Worcester Red Sox 8-1 in a matinee on Wednesday. Wilmer Difo homered in the loss for the RailRiders’ only run.

Worcester got on the board first in the third inning. Ryan Fitzgerald doubled and Bradley Zimmer walked to reach. A home run off the bat of David Hamilton gave them a 3-0 lead.

The home team added more insurance in the fifth inning. A walk and a hit by pitch put two on and Wilyer Abreu smoked a long ball over the monster for a 6-0 lead. Stephen Scott followed with a back-to-back homer of his own to add another.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke the scoreless streak thanks to Difo’s fourth home run of the season.

The Red Sox got the run right back with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Niko Kavadas for an 8-1 advantage.

Clayton Beeter (L, 14) took the start allowing three runs in four innings of work. He struck out five. Aaron McGarity let up four runs in his frame on a pair of homers. Josh Maciejewski pitched a scoreless inning. Matt Bowman gave up an unearned run in the seventh on an error. Nick Ramirez pitched a quiet eighth.

Tanner Houck tossed the first for frames on a Major League rehab assignment. Oddanier Mosqueda (W, 4-2) allowed a just a solo shot in his two innings. Joe Jaques, Justin Garza, and Nick Robertson each had a frame to finish the ballgame.