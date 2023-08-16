🔊 Listen to this

The top four scores weren’t enough to settle Wednesday’s WVC golf match between Wyoming Area and Dallas with the Warriors prevailing with the better top five, 196-198, at Fox Hill.

It was a consistent effort from the Warriors who were led by Jack Mulhern’s 38. Right behind him were teammates Brady Noone (39), Matt Rusinchak (39), Dane Schutter (40) and Kristian Pugliese (40).

The low scores on the day went to Dallas’ Brad Kugler and Ryan Roman, who each finished with a 37. Charlie Letwinsky shot a 40 while Peyton Van Valkenburg and Ryan Vallach rounded out the scoring for the Mountaineers with a 42 each.

Hazleton Area 167, Wilkes-Barre Area 169

Jake Babinchak and Luke Palmieri both shot a 39 to help Hazleton Area win at Valley Country Club. Gabe Fatula (40) and Troy Gaydos (49) also scored for the Cougars.

Medalist honors went to the Wolfpack’s Jordan Wychock, who carded a 37. He was followed by teammates Mike Hamel (39), Brady Gerrity (45) and Aiden Wiedlich (48).

Holy Redeemer 174, Berwick 177

Nate Coates finished four shots ahead of the field with a 38 to lift the Royals to a win at Berwick. Alex Martin came in at 42 for Redeemer with Arden Brunn and Jack Hurst each following with a 47.

Kale Knorr led the Bulldogs with a 32. Nick Definnis was next at 44 with Grant Evensen shooting a 45 and Jackson Matash adding a 46.

Pittston Area 158, Wyoming Valley West 199

Pat Ruane’s 37 led the field for the Patriots in a victory at Irem Country Club. Matt Mesaris added a 39 while Andrew Nocito and Chris Scavo each shot a 41 for Pittston Area.

Scoring for the Spartans were Kaden Dittus (46), Luke Ginochetti (48), Floyd Robinson (51) and Ray Chimock and Seth Kranson, who each had a 54.

MMI Prep 171, Hanover Area 240

Kade Lutz (37), Lex Lispi (39), Joseph Mayernik (44) and David Yamulla (51) led the Preppers in a win at Valley Country Club.

The Hawkeyes’ Nick Schiel was medalist for the match, shooting a 2-under 33. Also scoring were Gavin Thomas, Keith Eannarino and Owen Cipriani.