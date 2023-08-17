🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced Wednesday that they have signed forward Sam Houde to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Houde posted 12 goals and 20 points to lead Penguins rookies last year. In 84 career AHL games, all played with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 23-year-old from Blainville, Québec has recorded 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points.

Houde also appeared in 31 contests for the Penguins’ ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers, during the 2021-22 campaign. During that time, he racked up 43 points (13G-30A).

Prior to starting his pro career with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Houde enjoyed a five-year career in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. Houde served as captain of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens during the 2020-21 season as they earned the best record in the QMJHL’s East Division.

Houde was drafted by the Montréal Canadiens in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 232 career QMJHL games, he posted 164 points (62G-102A), all with Chicoutimi.