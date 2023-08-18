🔊 Listen to this

For the second time this week, the RailRiders handed first-place Worcester a stinging loss in the ninth inning.

Michael Hermosillo’s RBI single in the top of the ninth broke a tie and four Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers combined on a three-hitter in a 2-1 victory over the Red Sox.

The RailRiders, who also scored four runs in the ninth on Tuesday to rally for a win, had allowed just two hits through seven innings on Thursday and were clinging to a 1-0 lead. But Worcester tied it on a Ceddane Rafaela home run with one out in the bottom of the eighth.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre didn’t flinch, immediately getting the lead back with three straight hits to open the ninth. Jamie Westbrook doubled and held up at third on a Rodolfo Duran single before scoring on Hermosillo’s base hit.

Zach Greene came on in the home half and retired the Sox in order to pick up the save.

The RailRiders had opened the game with a two-out home run by Andres Chaparro in the first inning.

Starter Mitch Spence made it stand up by pitching six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out six. Michael Gomez got two outs in the seventh before Anthony Misiewicz took over, allowing the homer in the eighth.

H.S. GOLF

Abington Heights 151, Hazleton Area 160

The Cougars girls squad dropped its season opener at Glen Oak Country Club. Gia Rainey led Hazleton Area with a 50 while Madison Matteo and Kiele Schoch also scored.

Rose Peters (42) earned medalist honors for the Comets.

Crestwood 159, Wyoming Valley West 224

Derek Johnson shot an even-par 36 to lead the field for the Comets in a win at Blue Ridge Trail.

Also scoring for Crestwood were Tommy Biscotti (37), Luke Joseph (43) and Brady Johnson (43).

The Spartans were led by Floyd Robinson, Kaden Dittus and Meghan Singer.