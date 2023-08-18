🔊 Listen to this

Chris Kuhar was an annual competitor in the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon and was one of the ‘driving forces’ behind Sunday’s Back Mountain Triathlon.

After seven years away, it was going to take a strong effort from a strong team to bring the sport of triathlon back to the Back Mountain.

Fortunately for the 300-some competitors preparing for this weekend’s Back Mountain Triathlon, some of the sport’s greatest and most knowledgeable local competitors joined forces to make sure that the sport’s return to the region could be realized.

“The Wilkes-Barre Triathlon was my very first triathlon. … It was really the foundational event for me,” said Robbins, one of the dozen or so members of the Back Mountain Triathlon Race Committee.

“To see it go away was a bummer, to see it come back is great.”

Robbins and the rest of the committee were tasked with bringing the famed race back to the region, while keeping the community in mind and modernizing the course itself to work for the competitors.

Though he’s been competing for decades, this was the first time that Robbins found himself getting involved with the organization and the coordination of a triathlon event.

“(Race director Dave Bass) wanted to come up with a group that had familiarity with the race,” Robbins said. “We were able to tap into some of that institutional knowledge.”

Fellow committee member Chris Kuhar is, like Robbins, a longtime triathlete and was a yearly participant in the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon.

One of the “driving forces” behind the race’s return this year according to Bass, Kuhar noted that, while the familiarity that he, Robbins and some other committee members bring to the table is helpful, it’s not mandatory for anyone that wanted to help out.

“I think it helps with small details, things that only racers would know,” Kuhar said. “However, it is not a prerequisite. We have members of the committee just as qualified and just as helpful that have never done a triathlon.”

One of the biggest tasks that the organizers were faced with as they convened to start mapping out the triathlon was with the course itself — trying to update the course and improve it for the new race, while still maintaining some of the familiar features that competitors have come to know and love over the years.

“There were some logistical issues with the old course,” Robbins said. “We wanted to come up with a course that was workable, and that wouldn’t put any of the residents out.”

The first leg of the triathlon, the swim, will remain the same. The bike course will retain a key stretch from the old course on Buckwheat Hollow Road, known as “Sordoni Hill,” according to Kuhar.

The running portion will see the most change, but still pack all of the challenges of the old course.

“The run course is completely new, but just as challenging,” Kuhar said. “Overall the course is very scenic, challenging and logistically less complicated than the old course.”

“We came up with a really good design,” Robbins added.

Come Sunday, the months of preparation, of planning and organizing, will come to fruition as the Back Mountain Triathlon officially returns.

Both Robbins and Kuhar will have to leave their committee roles behind once the race gets going: both men will be competing in the Triathlon, eager to hit the course themselves after seven years without in the Back Mountain.

“Some people are getting the opportunity to run the race in their own backyard for the first time,” Robbins said. “It’s nice to have triathlon back here, we’ll be able to expose new people to the race and grow the sport.”

“It’s very exciting,” Kuhar said. “It was such a strong part of the community and my life for many years, and it’s nice to have it back.”