The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Worcester Red Sox 3-1 on Friday night as Andres Chaparro launched his career-high 22nd home run of the season.

Worcester struck first in the second inning. Bobby Dalbec walked to reach and trotted home on Enmanuel Valdez’s two-run home run.

The RailRiders cut the lead in half in the fifth inning. Chaparro smoked his second long ball in two days making it a 2-1 game.

The WooSox got the run right back in the bottom half. David Hamilton walked and stole both second and third. Wilyer Abreu laced an RBI single for a 3-1 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre threatened with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning, but a double play ended the contest in favor of Worcester.

Zac Houston (L, 0-1) began the bullpen game for the RailRiders allowing a two-run homer. Josh Maciejewski and Zach McAllister each tossed two clean innings of work. Aaron McGarity allowed a run in his pair of frames.

Kyle Barraclough (W, 8-0) allowed just one run in his six and two thirds innings pitched. The righty struck out eleven. Joe Jaques and Justin Garza finished the game scoreless.

The RailRiders take on the WooSox tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. Southpaw Edgar Barclay is set to take the mound for SWB.