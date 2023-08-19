🔊 Listen to this

Kale Knorr shot a 4-over 39 to lead Berwick past Hanover Area 168-242 in high school golf action Friday at the Wyoming Valley Country Club.

Hanover Area’s Nick Schiel took medalist honors with an even-par 35.

Also scoring for Berwick were Jackson Matash (42), Cole Phillips (43) and Grant Evensen (44).

Also scoring for Hanover Area were Gavin Thomas (68), Keith Eannarino (69) and Oewn Cipriani (70).

Dallas 158, Tunkhannock 186

Ryan Vallach and Charlie Letwinsky each shot a 2-over 37 to share medalist honors and lead Dallas past Tunkhannock at Shadowbrook Golf Course.

Also scoring for Dallas were Ryan Roman and Brad Kugler, who each shot 40.

Scoring for Tunkhannock were Aidan Montross (43), Devin Aregood (47), Aidan Edwards (48) and Caleb Georgetti (48).