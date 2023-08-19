🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week highlighted the significant investments in public lands and outdoor recreation in the commonsense bipartisan budget recently signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 budget provides $112 million to maintain and improve infrastructure in parks and forests, which is single largest investment in decades.

Additionally, the budget proposes $2.8 million to support operating needs for the management and safety of our public lands and the creation of a new Office of Outdoor Recreation.

“As people seek more time outdoors with their friends and families, it is important we make investments that help provide positive experiences for those visiting parks and forests and support Pennsylvania’s growing outdoor recreation economy,” Dunn said. “Thank you to Gov. Shapiro and the Pennsylvania General Assembly for supporting these important investments in the infrastructure and operations on our public lands. We will put this funding to good use as we continue to be positive stewards of our state parks and forests for future generations.”

The agency’s large public land system contains not only natural areas, but many roads, bridges, dams and structures, most of which were built more than 50 years ago — the infrastructure investments in this budget will be critical in addressing DCNR’S backlog of needed infrastructure work.

“The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation [PPFF] applauds Gov. Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania General Assembly for recognizing the important role that state parks and forests play in Pennsylvania.” said PPFF President Marci Mowery. “Two-thirds of Pennsylvanians agreed that state government should prioritize public lands infrastructure and we are grateful to see Gov. Shapiro delivering for Pennsylvanians with these substantive investments in public lands. Not only do these places support a robust outdoor economy, they are important for the physical, mental and emotional health of the citizens of the Commonwealth while also providing a diverse array of environmental benefits, from helping to clean the air we breathe to reducing the impacts of flooding.”

Office of Outdoor

Recreation created

Also included in the budget is funding to support the creation of Pennsylvania’s Office of Outdoor Recreation.

This new office is focused on helping leveraging Pennsylvania’s diverse and exceptional natural spaces to help grow the outdoor recreation industry, which adds $14 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy, accounts for 152,000 jobs and 1.6 percent of the state’s GDP.

“We hired Pennsylvania’s first Director of Outdoor Recreation in 2021, and less than two years later, we are the largest of the 18 states that have an Office of Outdoor Recreation,” Dunn noted. “We see the outdoors as a means to transform health and wellness in the Commonwealth, and as a way to create meaningful economic opportunities in our communities. This is an exciting step forward for the future of our outdoors.”

Outdoor Recreation Roundtable President Jessica Turner added, “We are thrilled to see this announcement of a new state office of outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania, becoming not just the 19th state to create such an office but also the largest state by population. We have been especially impressed to see all that Director Nathan Reigner has already accomplished in his time in the role, from activating stakeholders around the Commonwealth and promoting economic development to expanding outdoor access to all Pennsylvanians. Our members across the $862 billion outdoor recreation economy are celebrating and thank the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Shapiro for supporting this important effort to create this office.”

DCNR manages 124 state parks, 2.2 million acres of state forest land, and works with local governments and municipalities to provide grants, planning, and other resources to communities across Pennsylvania.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about the agency and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

DCNR names Eckle as new assistant park

manager at Hickory Run State Park Complex

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week announced the appointment of Matthew Eckle as Assistant Park Manager at the Hickory Run State Park Complex in Carbon and Luzerne counties.

“Matthew has a strong commitment to public service through nature,” Dunn said. “We look forward to seeing what he accomplishes at the Hickory Run complex and believe his dedication will advance accessibility in the parks.”

Eckle is assisting operations at the 15,990-acre Hickory Run State Park, as well as 6,107-acre Lehigh Gorge State Park. Each park, located in the Poconos, features various recreation opportunities such as hiking, fishing, and camping. Hickory Run State Park also has Sand Spring Lake. A popular portion of the Lehigh River runs through Lehigh Gorge State Park for whitewater rafting.

Eckle, who began working at Hickory Run in March, aims to improve the quality of access for all individuals.

“I want to support what people are looking for when they come to a state park, to preserve the serenity of the nature that exists here,” Eckle said.

This includes getting amenities to be ADA-accessible, increase access to parking at trails, and adding structures to promote what individuals are looking for at state parks.

Eckle joined DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks in 2022 as a park manager trainee. He was previously assigned to state parks eastern region. Eckle is a Buffalo, New York native who received an undergraduate degree from Buffalo State University New York (SUNY) in earth science with a concentration in geology and a minor in geography. In his free time, Eckle enjoys playing music.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Hickory Run State Park Complex or call 272-808-6192 for assistance. Check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

DCNR updates guidance on swimming

at state parks as Labor Day approaches

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) this week noted that state park swimming pools and beaches will remain open through Labor Day, and encouraged prospective visitors to check park websites prior to visiting parks for the latest information about operations.

“Swimming is a great way to cool off and enjoy some summer fun and many of our state parks offer swimming for our visitors,” State Parks Director John Hallas said. “We welcome all visitors and encourage everyone looking to swim to plan ahead and check park websites for the latest updates on swimming hours, park capacity, and pool or lake closures.”

Hallas said 15 state parks have pools for the public to enjoy through Labor Day weekend. As a result of operational issues ranging from lifeguard shortages to Department of Health testing compliance, swimming schedules may vary.

Beaches at state parks are open and free to the public for swimming from before Memorial Day to after Labor Day, unless otherwise posted. Under the “open swim” policy, visitors swim at their own risk at unguarded beaches. Presque Isle State Park in Erie and Fuller Lake in Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County are guarded by lifeguards from 11 AM to 7 PM, staffing and weather permitting.

Prospective visitors are encouraged to check individual websites for more information.

Lackawanna State Park’s pool will remain closed for repairs for the remainder of the 2023 swimming season.

Free sunscreen is available at many of Pennsylvania’s state parks, including all parks where swimming is permitted.

Back Woods Bass Results

Bob Strunk reports results from the Back Woods Bass Harveys Lake Wednesday night Lunker Tournament, the Back Woods Bass Harveys Lake Friday Night Tournament and the Monday Night River Tournament.

Week of Aug. 7

Harveys Lake Wednesday

Night Lunker League

1st Place: Duane Deno, 3.89 lbs.

2nd Place: Ryan Borton, 3.41 lbs.

3rd Place: Evan Stravinski, 3.25 lbs.

4th Place: Kenny Kosloski, 2.99 lbs.

5th Place: Chris Kalna, 2.93 lbs.

6th Place: Greg Mikulski Jr., 2.76 lbs.

7th Place: George Gendler, 2.73 lbs.

8th Place: Joe Kosloski, 2.70 lbs.

9th Place: Joe Simko, 2.55 lbs.

10th Place: Barry Sult, 2.53 lbs.

Harveys Lake Friday

Night Tournament

1st Place: Brian Masi/Donnie, 12.00 lbs.

2nd Place: John & Evan Stravinski, 10.98 lbs.

Also won Lunker Award, 3.77 lbs.

3rd Place: Ron Dopko/Kenny Kosloski, 10.14 lbs.

4th Place: John Niezgoda/Eric Stull, 10.04 lbs.

5th Place: Caps & Ben Conner, 9.84 lbs.

6th Place: Travis Sciandra/Gary Collins, 8.28 lbs.

7th Place: Josh Colarusso/Pete Sulla, 7.86 lbs.

8th Place: Aaron & Gary Hayman, 6.53 lbs.

9th Place: Jake Seymour, 6.49 lbs.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle