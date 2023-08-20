🔊 Listen to this

Since 2016 area triathletes have had a large hole in their schedule.

Today, that open spot will be filled.

The inaugural Back Mountain Triathlon will kick off today when the first wave of swimmers hit the water at Harveys Lake’s Sandy Beach at 7 a.m.

For 35 years, the Back Mountain was home to the Greater Wilkes-Barre Triathlon, which at times attracted some of the top triathletes in the country.

But more importantly, the event was “The One” for area athletes, according to Back Mountain Race Director Dave Bass. It was the race to which area competitors all looked forward.

It was the one race each year where local triathletes would compete alongside those they’ve trained with all year long and do it in front of family and friends.

It’s that kind of setting that Bass hopes to return to the sport with the Back Mountain Triathlon.

Early indications are that race organizers have done just that.

“The athletes are super excited,” Bass said. “The atmosphere at the lake this past Sunday was like I haven’t seen it years … so many people out biking, swimming, running …”

The event will officially get underway with the playing of the national anthem at 6:50 a.m. After that, the individual male competitors will be the first to hit the water at 7 a.m., followed by the individual female competitors at 7:03 a.m., and the relay teams and aqua-bike competitors will be the last to go at 7:06 a.m.

According to the event’s website, the swim course will be an out-and-back course from Sandy Beach totalling 1,500-meters. From there, athletes will mount their bikes and leave on Lakeshore Drive and do two laps going to Noxen via Route 29, returning to the lake area up Buckwheat Hollow Road. The bike course will end at Lake-Noxen Elementary and runners will leave from there.

The run course will leave Lake-Noxen Elementary and make a right on Schoolhouse Road, then make a right on Church Road, go right on Tulip Road and then right on Hallowich Road. Once the runners reach the 3.1-mile mark on Hallowich Road they will reverse the run course and return to the school.

The finish line, awards and post-race activities will be at Lake-Noxen Elementary School.

The race will not only benefit local triathletes, it will help out some area nonprofits. A considerable amount of the proceeds from the race will go to charities, including the Food Dignity Movement, Harveys Lake Fire and Ambulance, the Back Mountain Trail and Harveys Lake Little League.

Bass didn’t want to venture a guess as to how many spectators will turn out for the event, but he expects a large crowd.

“All the docks along the swim cross will be filled,” Bass said. “It’s kind of a Kentucky Derby atmosphere.”

Bass said he was humbled by all those who helped make the race possible, including 100s of volunteers.

“I’m so grateful for the way that so many people embraced bringing the race back,” he said.

He did admit he has one regret.

“I’m so jealous of the athletes,” Bass said. “I wish I could be racing.”