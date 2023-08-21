Tennessee residents capture triathlon titles

Alex Leandri, 30, of Nashville, Tenneesse, was the first female to finish in the Back Mountain Triathlon on Sunday.

Competitors head into Harveys Lake for the start of the Back Mountain Triathlon on Sunday.

Conrad Goeringer runs his way to a first-place finish in the inaugural Back Mountain Triathlon at Harveys Lake on Sunday.

HARVEYS LAKE – A couple of coaches from Tennessee came home to their roots to celebrate the rebirth of the Back Mountain Triathlon.

They both wound up celebrating victory, too.

Conrad Goeringer, the founder and coach of Working Triathlete, made a late surge to claim the overall victory in 2:04.52 and the Nashville-based organization’s co-coach Alex Leandri came in at 2:18.26 while easily finishing first in the women’s field Sunday as the sport of triathlon returned to the Back Mountain after a seven-year absence.

“I’ve been waiting for this race to come back,” Goeringer, a Kingston native who now lives in Nashville, said. “There’s a lot of history to this triathlon. In the 80s and 90s, a lot of pros came here.

“It feels good.”

It felt a little disheartening to race director Dave Bass when the triathlon disappeared from the Wyoming Valley following its 2016 run.

The event began as the Back Mountain Triathlon in 1982, then changed its name a few times while being rebranded as the Greater Wilkes-Barre and then Wilkes-Barre Triathlon. It also changed courses, going from a finish line at Misericordia University in its early days to a finish at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus for more than a decade. The race was an Ironman qualifier and dominated by professional triathletes from around the country – and the world – in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

But a lack of sponsorship – and monetary rewards – turned away those pros and eventually led to the race’s stoppage after its 2016 run.

“When the race went away, I had already started the Stride Triathlon in 2016,” said Bass, who served as the assistant race director for the 2015 Wilkes-Barre Triathlon. “It was a great little local race. But it didn’t have the energy THIS has.

“So I always wanted to bring it back.”

He said he began discussing that idea with friends a couple of years ago – “You think we could do it?” Bass said he would ask, then got serious about a triathlon return in 2021. He rounded up a triathlon committee and got to work.

“I’ve been working on this for over a year,” said Bass, who plans to add a shorter-distance “sprint” triathlon to this year’s version in 2024. “I love this race so much. I think it went off great.

“We’re coming back next year even bigger.”

There were 216 competitors, including teams composed of three athletes who each one portion of the swim/bike/run event, entered in Sunday’s competition.

The one Goeringer was most concerned with was the guy he was chasing for most of the day.

Dallas High School grad Nick Hetro was first out of the water at Harveys Lake, the first finisher of the biking stage and was running first for the first half of the run – the event’s final stage.

But all the way, he was hearing footsteps behind him.

“I came out in front of Conrad a little on the swim,” said Hetro, a Wyoming, Pa., native and former cross country runner at Dallas High School, who is a nuclear engineer now living in Chattanooga, Tenn. “I knew he was a good runner. So I pushed it hard on the bike to get a bigger lead on him.

“It wasn’t enough.”

That’s because on a tough, rugged, rocky run course, Goeringer — who ran cross country for Vanderbilt — used that running background to catch up.

The owner and founder of Working Triathlete, which coaches 300 members ranging from beginners in the sport all the way up to professionals, passed Hetro midway through the run and won the race by more than a minute.

“I had to,” grinned Goeringer, 34, who never competed in any of the previous triathlons held in the Back Mountain. “My family had high expectations. It was a lot of pressure.”

Leandri didn’t face much.

She led the women’s field from start to finish, showing why she was undefeated for two consecutive seasons while running cross country for Penn State Wilkes-Barre before heading to the school’s main campus at University Park.

“It’s so exciting to have it come back,” said Leandri, 30, who grew up in Mechanicsburg but has a host of family members who hail from Luzerne. “I did it nine years ago and had a blast. My whole family’s from the area, so I was able to race in front of my whole family here. The swim was gorgeous. The bike was just gorgeous. The run was really hilly. It was beautiful.

“It was so much fun.”