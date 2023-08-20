🔊 Listen to this

HARVEYS LAKE – Three cousins from the Dallas area combined to be the top relay team in Sunday’s Back Mountain Triathlon.

Mallory Kearn, Joe Szczechowicz and Vinny Amarando finished the swim, bike and run course in 2 hours, 20 minutes and 38 seconds.

Simple logic led the trio to compete in the race, according to Szczechowicz.

“We all live in the area. We all grew up in this area and we all have our strengths, and so we decided let’s do it,” he said.

Kearn agreed.

“I’ve always been a swimmer,” she said. “Joe in recent years has gotten so deeply into biking he’s really taken the sport to another level. And Vinny’s always been a great runner.”

She also had some experience with triathlon relay teams in the Back Mountain.

“Years and years ago, I competed in relay teams in the original Wilkes-Barre Triathlon and I missed it,” she said. “For so many years, it wasn’t happening.

“I’m happy to have the triathlon back.”

Big things ahead?

Race Director Dave Bass couldn’t have been happier with how well the inaugural Back Mountain Triathlon went.

It has him thinking about bigger things for 2024.

“We are gonna expand the race for next year,” Bass said. “We’re definitely gonna add a sprint triathlon and I predict 400 people next year.”

Strong showing

Former Luzerne County councilman Jim Bobeck turned in a strong effort on Sunday.

The 43-year-old was the top male finisher in the 40-44 age category. He finished in a time of 2:34:10.

He finished the swim in 26:13, the run in 1:12:23 and the run in 50:54.

Long-distance finish

Excuse Kristin Bucholz, of Mountain Top, if she was a bit more tired than the other triathletes on Sunday.

She had a bit of a journey to just get to the starting line.

Bucholz was in Alaska on Friday and took the redeye home Friday night, arriving at 7 a.m. Saturday, just to make the race.

“I had to be here for this race,” she said. “I won the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon in 2015, so this is a really important race for me to be at.

“Work always gets in the way play and I wasn’t going to let that happen for this race.”

Bucholz was in Nome, Alaska, for 10 days doing 3D printing of homes before hustling back the Northeastern Pennsylvania for race day.

If the cross-continent flight had any ill effects on her, Bucholz didn’t show them. She was the fourth female to finish the event in 2:33:55. She finished second in the 40-44 age group, just behind Kelly Adamshick, who finished in 2:29:05.

Aquabike winners

Daniel Allen, 61, won the male AquaBike competition. He finished the swimming and biking parts of the triathlon in 1:43:38. Wayne Devine was second at 1:56:47.

Jessica Blessing, 31, was the only female AquaBike competitor. She finished in 2:30:11.