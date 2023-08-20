🔊 Listen to this

Fans and supporters cheer for the runners as they finish the Back Moumtain Triathlon on Sunday.

HARVEYS LAKE – Sean Robbins grabbed a quick seat after completing the inaugural Back Mountain Triathlon on Sunday.

If he seemed a bit relieved, it may have been because he had finished the grueling race. He did finish the swim, run, bike race in 2 hours, 17 minutes and five seconds, which was good enough for fourth place overall.

But he may have been just as relieved to have the sport he loves have a home in the region he lives in once again.

“This is where I got my start, and I had like a 29-year career as a result of this race,” said Robbins, referencing the former Greater Wilkes-Barre Triathlon which was last held in 2016. “So to have this race back …”

Robbins as become a legend in the area triathlon community. Most would agree that other than professional triathlete Tim O’Donnell there was no better triathlete to come out of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

In a 23-year stretch, Robbins competed in 22 Wilkes-Barre Triathlons. The one year he missed was because he had hip surgery. He won the race four times – 2011, 2013 (sprint distance), 2015 and 2016 – and placed near the top so often that he’s lost count of how many times he stood on the podium, according to a Times Leader profile of him.

He also has a host of accomplishments on the national and world stage, including qualifying for the Ironman World Championships six times, finishing second overall in the Tinman Half Iron and representing the USA in the ITU World Triathlon Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Away from the sport, he’s competed in both the New York City and Boston marathons.

But it is the former Wilkes-Barre race that his name is synonymous with.

So it’s not wonder he was happy to see a race return to the Back Mountain.

On Sunday, however, he wasn’t thinking about his legacy.

“(Saturday) I was here for registration,” Robbins, 53, said. “There were all these young kids there. I overheard kids saying it was their first time, and that was me 20, 30 years ago. So it’s great to have that back and to see that.

“We need a new generation of athletes and triathletes around here. We had it for 35 years and to have it back is just so huge.”

He was not only happy with his finish, but with the race itself.

“I didn’t see any flaws,” said Robbins, who helped organize the race. “You know, the roads we picked happened to be some of the best roads around. The run course is great. It’s out of traffic. It doesn’t upset the residents. That was one of the things we took into consideration.

“We didn’t want to have a huge impact on the residents, and the design of this course really lent itself to that. So I think it was really successful all around, and we raised a lot of money for charity, which is probably the best part.”

Proceeds from the race went to Food Dignity Movement, Harveys Lake Fire and Ambulance, the Back Mountain Trail, Harveys Lake Little League and the North Branch Land Trust.

Robbins may have thought donating to charity was the best part, but he was pleased with the course too, which was different from the old Greater Wilkes-Barre event. He said that because the new course was more consolidated it allowed for more support services during the race and more fans on the bike course.

“It was great when you got out of the water and you were riding heading toward Knox and all these people were on the side of the road by the boathouse and cheering and yelling,” he said. “It was great”