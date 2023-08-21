🔊 Listen to this

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Tyrone Taylor runs on his way to a double during the fourth inning of a game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Max Scherzer got a milestone strikeout before getting erratic for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers, who have matched their longest losing streak this season.

Scherzer moved into 11th place on the career strikeout list in the same inning he threw 42 pitches, and forced in two runs, as the Milwaukee Brewers beat Texas 6-2 on Sunday.

“Weird start. You know, it’s not like I got hit around,” Scherzer said. “They had a really good approach against me and just found a way to take their walks. It just didn’t feel like I was putting guys away, especially when I got the two strikes.”

The NL Central-leading Brewers won for the third time this season when facing the three-time Cy Young Award winner, this time completing a series sweep with him starting for Texas instead of the New York Mets.

No. 9 batter Tyrone Taylor had a two-run triple and scored three times for Milwaukee (68-57), which maintained its three-game division lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs.

Corey Seager hit his 23rd homer for the AL West leader Texas (72-52), which has lost four in a row.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (5-4) struck out seven and allowed one run over five innings. Closer Devin Williams got his 30th save in 33 chances after coming in to get the final out with two on and an unearned run already in.

Scherzer (12-5) had won his first three starts for Texas since his trade from the Mets. The 39-year-old right-hander got his 3,343rd career strikeout when Brice Turang whiffed opening the third inning. That was the third of four strikeouts for the active strikeouts leader, who passed Hall of Fame knuckleballer Phil Niekro for 11th place.

“I’m sure that’s going to be more at a later date,” Scherzer said. “I’m here to win. … I’m not here for milestones, I’m not here for accomplishments.”

After Turang struck out, Milwaukee loaded the bases on two seven-pitch walks and a single before Carlos Santana struck out on three pitches. But the Brewers got their first run when Scherzer hit Willy Adames on the helmet with a fastball. Five pitches later, Scherzer walked Rowdy Tellez on a 3-1 fastball that just missed low and outside.

“He made some great pitches to Carlos, and the first two strikes to Willy were really good pitches,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “But we made him work and that paid off. It was a two-run inning, but the 40 pitches definitely took something out of him. To get Max Scherzer out in the fourth inning, that’s a great jo by the offense.”

Consecutive two-out doubles by Taylor and Christian Yelich in the fourth made it 3-1, and chased Scherzer after 99 pitches. He had a season-high four walks.

Texas has lost six of 10 games but remained 2 1/2 games ahead of second-place Houston in the AL West. The defending champions were swept at home by Seattle this weekend.

“We just couldn’t get this offense going,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “We’re in a little bit of a funk right now, but maybe it’s good we’re getting on the road and see if we can tighten some things up and get back on track.”

ORIOLES 12, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kyle Bradish (8-6) struck out eight in six dominant innings, Jorge Mateo hit an inside-the-park home run and AL-best Baltimore (77-47) moved 30 games over .500 for the first time since ending 2014 at 96-66.

Ryan Mountcastle extended his on-base streak to a career-high 26 games with three hits including his 17th home run to pace the Orioles’ 17-hit attack. Gunnar Henderson hit his 21st to go with two doubles and a triple, and Austin Hays added a two-run single as Baltimore won its sixth in eight games

The A’s fell to 34-90, the first time that they’ve been 56 games under .500 since the franchise was in Philadelphia and finished 49-105 in 1946.

JP Sears (2-10) tied his career high by allowing seven runs in four innings.

MARINERS 7, ASTROS 6

HOUSTON — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer and rookie Dominic Canzone had a career-high four hits as Seattle took a 6-0 lead against Hunter Brown (9-9) and extended its winning streak to six with a series sweep.

Seattle starter Emerson Hancock pitched two scoreless innings before leaving with a right shoulder strain. Dylan Moore set a career high with four hits.

Matt Brash (9-4) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win and Gabe Speier struck out two in the ninth for his first big league save.

GIANTS 4, BRAVES 3

ATLANTA — Pinch-hitter Joc Pederson’ walked with the bases loaded against Kirby Yates (7-1) in the ninth inning, forcing in Michael Conforto with the go-ahead run.

Luis Matos and Wilmer Flores homered, and the Giants won for the second time in 14 road games. The Braves had won seven straight home games.

Camilo Doval (5-3) was part of a bullpen effort that pitched 7 1/3 innings.

TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 1

CLEVELAND — Miguel Cabrera singled in his final at-bat at Progressive Field, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter homered, and Detroit are 7-3 against Cleveland with three games left and won the season series for first time since 2015.

Torkelson hit a two-run homer in the first off Logan Allen (6-6), his 22nd this season. Cleveland has lost 15 of 22.

Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6) allowed one run and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings, and Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

BLUE JAYS 10, REDS 3

CINCINNATI — Brandon Belt had his second multihomer game this season and Hyun Jin Ryu (2-1) won consecutive starts for the first time since his latest Tommy John surgery, allowing two runs and four hits in five innings.

Kevin Kiermaier and Belt hit two-run homers in the second inning, and Bo Bichette, Belt and George Springer had solo shots in the fourth.

Hunter Greene (2-5), who made his first start since June 17 after a stint on the injured list caused by right hip pain, gave up career highs of nine runs and 10 hits and tied his career high by allowing five home runs.

Bowden Francis gave up one run and two hits over three innings for his first professional save.

CUBS 4, ROYALS 3

CHICAGO — Seiya Suzuki and Miguel Amaya hit solo homers and Kyle Hendricks (5-6) won for the first time since July 25, allowing one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Jordan Lyles (3-14) pitched a five-hit complete game but became the major leagues’ first 14-game loser as Kansas City fell for the fourth time in five games and dropped to 40-86, better only than Oakland among the 30 major league teams.

Adbert Alzolay got his 18th save after allowing pinch-hitter Maikel Garcia’s run-scoring single and Matt Beaty’s RBI groundout.

WHITE SOX 10, ROCKIES 5

DENVER — Lenyn Sosa capped Chicago’s seven-run eighth inning with a three-run homer against Justin Lawrence and Chicago avoided a sweep and improved to 6-11 in August. Andrew Vaughn had three hits, including his 16th homer.

After Dylan Cease struggled, Bryan Shaw, Aaron Bummer (4-2) and Gregory Santos combined for 4 1/3 innings of one-hit relief.

Charlie Blackmon homered and tripled for Colorado. Matt Koch (2-1) was the loser.