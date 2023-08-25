🔊 Listen to this

Has anyone else noticed that, these past few days, the morning air just seemed a little crisper? A little cooler, perhaps? Did anyone else experience this and say, “Hmm, this feels like football weather” to themselves?

We’re in the end game now, friends. When you open up your Times Leader Free Access Monday e-edition, we will be just six short days away from meaningful football.

I just got chills typing those words out. It’s a powerful feeling.

We no longer have to whet our appetites on preseason football alone, though I do have a pick coming from Monday night’s preseason game. On Saturday, Week Zero of the college football commences, with my beloved (even if they’ve never once shown that they love me back) Notre Dame Fighting Irish leading the way over in Ireland against Navy.

It’s a seven-game schedule this weekend; next weekend marks the full-scale return of college football, hence why this week is known as “Week Zero.”

There may not be the same type of marquee matchups that will come down the road, but Saturday’s slate definitely brings the intrigue.

And even if it didn’t, who cares? It’s football, baby.

I won’t waste another inch of column space. Let’s make some picks.

UTEP (-1.5) vs. Jacksonville State — Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Pick: Jacksonville State ML

A home dog? Count me in.

Jacksonville State is set to begin their first season at the FBS level, joining Conference USA after a 9-2 record and an Atlantic Sun championship last year.

Now if you’ll recall, most of the good Conference USA programs have bolted the league for greener pastures. Six programs left the league in total this offseason, including the reigning champs in UTSA, after three other programs left the offseason before that.

This isn’t necessarily a nice thing to say, but if you didn’t get scooped by the AAC or the Sun Belt, that’s not a good reflection on you.

That brings me to UTEP, who went 5-7 last year, with their signature game coming in a very tight loss to UTSA in the season finale.

I think J-State being an underdog at home has much to do with their status as a first-year FBS team, but I think this team is pretty decent AND returning a boatload of starters.

Anwar Lewis returns as the team’s leading rusher, while Zion Webb brings a credible run threat back to the quarterback position. His passing numbers weren’t great a season ago, but he’s had time to grow and learn, so there should be definite improvement there.

It was just a season ago that James Madison joined FBS for their debut season, and promptly went 8-3 and earned Top 25 votes in a more difficult league than C-USA.

Who’s to say Jacksonville State won’t be successful right away?

Ohio (+3.5) vs. San Diego State — Saturday, 7 p.m.

Pick: Ohio +3.5

Our first look at the MAC could be a fun one: Reigning MAC East division champ Ohio heads west to take on San Diego State, in one of the best-looking games of Week Zero.

The Aztecs are always a team to watch out for; they haven’t had a losing season in 13 years, though a 7-6 mark last year brought them close to the brink in that regard.

They’re playing a brutal non-conference schedule this year, with three of four non-con opponents winning 10 games a season ago: UCLA, Oregon State and the Bobcats of Ohio.

It’s all about Kurtis Rourke for me here. He returns for another season running the Ohio offense after a fantastic season last year, 21 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Other key returners include Sieh Bangura at running back and Sam Wiglusz at wide receiver.

The Aztecs have become defined by their defensive presence, but it’s not going to be easy this year: San Diego State is losing Patrick McMorris out of the secondary, multiple starters in their linebacker corps and will see some new faces along the defensive line.

That’s not to say they won’t be a strong defensive unit: they’ve lost starters before, and yet, the Aztec defense rarely dips outside of the Top 25 in most applicable defensive stats.

But it’s a lot to ask for a new-look unit to face off against one of FBS’s most efficient offenses, with just about every critical piece returning for Ohio.

NFL: Baltimore Ravens (-1.5) vs. Washington Commanders — Monday, 8 p.m.

Pick: Ravens -1.5

Now obviously, the preseason doesn’t count for much of anything, and even the idea that individual performances could be gleaned from the film seems less plausible now that many starters just sit the games out, or play a series or two at most.

But in case no one has noticed, the Ravens haven’t lost a preseason game since 2015.

That’s no joke: the Ravens have won 24 straight preseason games, with the Commanders looking to end the streak like Brock Lesnar ended Undertaker’s vaunted WrestleMania unbeaten streak back in 2014.

I just can’t bring myself to believe that the Ravens have won 24 games in a row by pure coincidence: there’s got to be something in the preparation that John Harbaugh (the good Harbaugh) does to give his team an edge.

Do I have any clue what that may be? No.

But I’d like to board this train before it comes to a stop, and I don’t think it comes to a stop on Monday night.