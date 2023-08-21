🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON – Local high school basketball and football have conducted preseason Media Days for years in order to promote their sports.

Wyoming Seminary coach Raphael Cooper decided it was time for tennis to do the same.

Cooper, as Wilkes-Barre Tennis Association president, and Wyoming Seminary hosted the first Media Day for Wyoming Valley Conference and Lackawanna League Girls Tennis teams Sunday afternoon.

In addition to running successful programs for the Blue Knights, Cooper has also served as one of the more media-friendly and -savvy coaches in the sport.

Cooper is used to some attention coming the way of his program, which won a PIAA Class 2A girls state team title in 2021 and had Ilana Rosenthal win a state singles title last year as a sophomore.

Sunday’s event sought to increase attention for all of District 2’s program and top players by bringing them together along with local media members.

“Tennis was never a sport that I looked at in my childhood because I was a football guy,” Cooper said while addressing the group early in the proceedings. “I always love watching football, but now I really want to develop the sport of tennis.”

The football enthusiast was joined by a basketball guy in trying to get the project started for girls tennis.

Mike Ognosky, a former Bloomsburg University player and King’s College coach in basketball and a high-level NCAA referee in that sport, was also there to speak to the group.

“I was never a tennis player, but now I’m in charge of it all and I love it,” said Ognosky, who serves as District 2’s tournament director in tennis, running team, singles and doubles events for boys and girls each year, often at Kirby Park. “Don’t be shy here today. Have fun and don’t be afraid to talk.”

Players got a chance to meet each other as well and the day included refreshments.

Cooper made it clear that he hoped Sunday was just the start. He said he will work with Ognosky to identify top seniors and try to build a senior all-star match for the sport.

Ognosky told coaches he would like to reduce the overlap of district singles and doubles tournament play with the state team tournament. He requested teams get all regular-season matches finished no later than Sept. 27 so the team tournament can begin Sept. 29. Singles play will begin around Columbus Day with the doubles tournament around Oct. 13.

The event drew representatives from 10 of the 13 WVC teams and about half of the Lackawanna League.

The WVC is scheduled to open Monday with Wyoming Seminary beginning its title defense at home against Pittston Area.

The rest of the schedule is: Tunkhannock at Wyoming Area, Berwick at Hanover Area, Holy Redeemer at Wilkes-Barre Area and MMI Prep at Wyoming Valley West.