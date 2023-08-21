🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders smoked the Worcester WooSox on Sunday afternoon in a 13-1 victory. The team homered four times in the win, including a grand slam off the bat of Austin Wells.

The RailRiders brought the bats in Sunday’s contest early and often. Estevan Florial led off the game with a base hit and Oswald Peraza followed with one of his own. Then Everson Pereira walked to load the bases. A sacrifice fly from Andres Chaparro plated the first run of the game. Carlos Narvaez smashed a double to center for a 3-0 lead.

Worcester countered in the bottom half with a run of their own on a sacrifice fly.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got it right back thanks to a solo shot from Wilmer Difo.

The visitors tacked on two more in the third. Wells drew a walk and trotted home on Jamie Westbrook’s blast. It was his 18th homer of the season for a 6-1 advantage.

In the sixth inning, Peraza singled and Pereira walk to put two on. The teammates took a double steal to get into scoring position. Wells smashed a three-run homer to make it 9-1.

The RailRiders added some insurance in the eighth. Florial led off with a base hit, Peraza walked, and Pereira reached to load the bases. Wells stepped up to the plate and sent the ball 401-feet for a grand slam. It was his second homer of the contest and fourth on the week. SWB led 13-1.

Will Warren (W, 5-4) pitched five innings of one run ball. Zach Greene and Anthony Misiewicz tossed clean outings from the bullpen. Nick Ramirez slammed the door shut in the ninth.

Shane Drohan (L, 4-5) got the start allowing six runs on six hits in three innings. AJ Politi let up the grand slam in the eighth.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders return home to take on the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs next week. The series kicks off with a 6:35 PM game on Tuesday night at PNC Field.