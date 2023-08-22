🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman’s Cael Ropietski receives the individual championship trophy from coach Mark Jarolen from Crestwood, which finished second to Lake-Lehman.

EXETER – Cael Ropietski hit the ball well enough all day that he thinks he could have, or perhaps should have, gone even lower.

Ropietski’s 4-under-par, 67, however, was plenty low enough to not only claim the individual title of Monday’s WVC Tom Tryba Tournament, but also lead Lake-Lehman to the championship.

The title was the third straight for the defending PIAA state Class 2A champion Black Knights and the third straight year that they also boasted the medalist. Michael Lugiano, who won the previous two titles, had the team’s second-best score with a 74 at Fox Hill Country Club to tie for fourth overall in the 80-player field.

Derek Johnson, part of a second-place tie a year ago, finished alone in second at even-par, 71 while leading Crestwood to second place as a team, one stroke ahead of Wyoming Area.

Ropietski bogeyed the first hole, got back to even par at 4 and stayed there through 11, keeping him right around the lead the entire time. He then closed with birdies on four of the last seven holes – 12, 15, 16 and 18.

“Tee to green, I would say I was pretty good,” Ropietski said. “On the greens, I wasn’t good at all.

“I wasn’t in the right spot. I had a bunch of five-foot birdie putts, breaking like a foot, that are hard to make.”

Although he missed out on some birdie chances, Ropietski simply overpowered the course.

Ropietski put his drive in the fairway on the par-5, 12th hole, hit the green from there and made it into a routine, two-putt birdie. He drove close to the green on 15, chipped to eight feet and made the putt, then drove the green on 16 for another two-putt birdie. Placing his drive within 30 yards of the green on 18 set up Ropietski for one last birdie even though, by then, he did not need it.

“This kid works so hard, not just doing the golf season,” Lake-Lehman coach Tom Yoniski said. “He works year-round, on the simulator and with the weights.”

Lugiano and Wyoming Seminary’s Anna Zapletova matched Ropietski by shooting par with 35s on the front nine.

Johnson posted the best back nine score, recovering from a 40 on the front to shoot 5-under, 31, one better than Ropietski. He had birdies on 10, 12, 14, 15 and 17, putting five 3s on his card on the nine holes, making up for losing five strokes to par at 5 and 6 with a double and triple bogey.

WVC TOM TRYBA TOURNAMENT

(at Fox Hill Country Club, par 71)

Team Standings

Lake-Lehman`299

Crestwood`322

Wyoming Area`323

Dallas`326

Pittston Area`326

Wyoming Seminary`329

Holy Redeemer`332

Hazleton Area`336

Berwick`344

Wilkes-Barre Area`354

Tunkhannock boys`356

MMI Prep`379

Tunkhannock girls`379

Top Individuals

Cael Ropietski, Lake-Lehman`35-32—67

Derek Johnson, Crestwood`40-31—71

Nick Werner, Wyoming Seminary`37-36—73

Michael Lugiano, Lake-Lehman`35-39—74

Gabe Fatula, Hazleton Area`38-36—74

Anna Zapletova, Wyoming Seminary`35-39—74

Brad Kugler, Dallas`39-36—75

Chuckie Weidner, Lake-Lehman`39-36—75

Alex Martin, Holy Redeemer`40-36—76

Tommy Biscotti, Crestwood`42-36—78

Jack Mulhern, Wyoming Area`39-39—78

Hallie Brown, Tunkhannock girls`37-42—79

Kale Knorr, Berwick`40-40—80

Pat Ruane, Pittston Area`40-40—80

Mike Hamel, Wilkes-Barre Area`41-40—81

Charlie Letwinsky, Dallas`39-42—81

Nick Schiel, Hanover Area`39-42—81

Dane Schutter, Wyoming Area`40-41—81

Jeremy Layland, Wyoming Area`42-40—82

Kade Lutz, MMI Prep`41-41—82

Matt Rusinchak, Wyoming Area`39-43—82

A.J. Borchert, Lake-Lehman`41-42—83

Nate Coates, Holy Redeemer`39-44—83

Max Bowen, Holy Redeemer`39-45—84

Brady Noone, Wyoming Area`39-44—83

Chris Scavo, Pittston Area`40-44—84