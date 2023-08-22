🔊 Listen to this

ATLANTA — DJ Stewart, Rafael Ortega and Francisco Lindor homered as the New York Mets won for the seventh time in nine games, beating the first-place Braves 10-4 on Monday night despite two homers by Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna.

Going ahead to stay with a four-run fifth inning, the Mets bounced back from an embarrassing series at Citi Field just over a week ago, when they lost three of four games and were outscored 40-13 in the series.

David Peterson lasted 4 2/3 innings for the Mets, one out shy of qualifying for the win. That went to Phil Bickford (3-4), who struck out three in 1 1/3 innings.

After Ozuna’s second homer of the game pushed the Braves to their first lead, 4-3 in the fourth, Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, Daniel Vogelbach came through with consecutive RBI singles against Allan Winans (1-1).

Winans was charged with seven runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings, including a pair of homers in the third.

MARINERS 14, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO — Cal Raleigh homered twice and drove in six runs, and Seattle beat Chicago for its seventh straight victory.

Luis Castillo (10-7) pitched seven innings of one-run ball in his third consecutive win.

Raleigh and Teoscar Hernández opened the fifth with back-to-back homers off Touki Toussaint (1-6), increasing Seattle’s lead to 7-1. Raleigh added a three-run shot in the eighth against Brent Honeywell, and Dominic Canzone also went deep.

The White Sox lost for the seventh time in nine games. They have been outscored 44-18 in their last four games.

PHILLIES 10, GIANTS 4

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper hit an inside-the-park home run, three teammates went deep and Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings to lead Philadelphia past San Francisco in a matchup of teams leading the National League wild-card race.

Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm and Edmundo Sosa also homered for the Phillies, who moved three games ahead of the Giants in the wild-card standings.

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Joc Pederson homered for the Giants, who have lost four of five and 11 of 15. Sean Manaea (4-4) took the loss.

San Francisco began play 1½ games ahead of three fourth-placed teams in the race for wild-card spots. Arizona, Cincinnati and Miami entered Monday chasing a playoff spot with 64-61 marks.

Nola (11-8) was hit hard early before settling down. He wound up allowing two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

ASTROS 9, RED SOX 4

HOUSTON — Chas McCormick homered twice and had four RBIs to lead Houston past Boston.

The Astros bounced back after a three-game sweep by the Seattle Mariners this weekend. Houston opened its four-game series with a victory over Boston, which was coming off a sweep of the New York Yankees.

Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer off Cristian Javier (9-2) in the first to put the Red Sox up early. But Houston quickly jumped on James Paxton (7-4) to erase the deficit.

Yordan Alvarez drove in a run in the bottom of the first and the Astros scored three in the second to go on top 4-3. Yainer Diaz also homered for Houston.

Javier allowed seven hits and three runs in five innings for his second straight win.

Paxton yielded nine hits and seven runs — both season highs — while tying a season high with three walks in just four innings.

CUBS 7, TIGERS 6

DETROIT — Yan Gomes and Nick Madrigal hit doubles in the ninth inning and Chicago held on to beat Detroit for its third straight win.

Seiya Suzuki hit a homer for the second straight day and a three-run second inning helped the Cubs take an early lead.

Daniel Palencia (3-0) retired two batters and stranded two runners in the eighth to keep the score tied after Michael Fulmer gave up three runs in the inning against his former team. Mark Leiter Jr. pitched the ninth for his fourth save in six chances.

Beau Brieske (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits in the ninth.

Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter hit home runs for the second game in a row, clearing the fences on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning to cut Detroit’s deficit to 4-2.

PIRATES 11, CARDINALS 1

PITTSBURGH — Joshua Palacios hit a three-run home run and had a career-high five RBIs to help Pittsburgh send last-place St. Louis to its fifth loss in six games.

Palacios’ drive capped a four-run fourth inning to put the Pirates ahead 8-0 and chased starter Drew Rom (0-1), who was a loser in his big league debut.

Connor Joe tripled three times and rookie Endy Rodriguez also had three hits for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen, Palacios and Alika Williams added two hits each as Pittsburgh finished with 16.

Bailey Falter (1-7) allowed one run in six innings for his first win since Sept. 30, while pitching for Philadelphia against Washington. The left-hander tied a career high with eight strikeouts.

PADRES 6, MARLINS 2

SAN DIEGO — Ha-Seong Kim hit a grand slam and a double, stole third and scored twice to lead San Diego to a critical win against Miami in a battle between two NL wild-card hopefuls.

The Padres (60-66) are four games behind the Marlins (64-62) in the wild-card race.

San Diego starter Michael Wacha (10-2) worked 5 1/3 innings, giving up one run, five hits and striking out seven.

Marlins starter Ryan Weathers (1-8) lasted 3 1/3 innings, giving up five runs and five hits while walking five and striking out four.

Manny Machado hit his 24th homer. In the first, Machado hit a sacrifice fly that plated Kim, who had doubled and stolen third.

ATHLETICS 6, ROYALS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. — Brent Rooker hit a two-run home run off Dylan Coleman (0-2) in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Oakland a win over Kansas City in a matchup of teams with the worst records in the major leagues.

Zack Gelof, Jordan Diaz and Shea Langeliers also went deep for the MLB-worst Athletics (35-90), who snapped a three-game skid and won for the second time in 10 games.

The Athletics won in front of their fifth-smallest crowd of the season (3,095) and avoided falling 56 games under .500 for the first time since 1920.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit his 25th home run for Kansas City. The Royals (40-87) have dropped six of seven.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, RANGERS 3, 11 INNINGS

PHOENIX — Tommy Pham lined a two-run double in the 11th inning after Ketel Marte hit a tying homer in the ninth, lifting Arizona over AL West-leading Texas.

The Rangers led 1-0 going into the ninth inning after Adolis Garcia hit his 31st homer and Jordan Montgomery scattered four hits over eight innings.

Texas went with Aroldis Chapman over Will Smith (1-5) to close out the game — and it backfired. Marte hit the first pitch he saw out to left for a solo homer to tie the game.

The Rangers went up 3-1 on Nathaniel Lowe’s two-run single off Kevin Ginkel (7-0) in the 11th and sent out Smith for the bottom half.

Geraldo Perdomo hit a run-scoring double and, after Marte was held at third, Pham dropped a two-run double in right-center to extend the Rangers’ losing streak to a season-high five games.

The Diamondbacks have won eight of 10 to pull within a half-game of San Francisco for the final NL wild card spot.