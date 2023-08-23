🔊 Listen to this

NEW YORK — Mired in their first eight-game losing streak since 1995, the New York Yankees added some youth by recalling outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Tuesday.

New York also activated Carlos Rodón from the 15-day injured list to start the opener of a three-game series against Washington after the left-hander missed two weeks with a strained left hamstring.

Pereira was starting in left field and batting seventh and Peraza was playing third base and batting eighth Tuesday night against the Nationals, but the Yankees extended a losing streak to nine for the first time in 41 years when Tommy Kahnle allowed a go-ahead homer to CJ Abrams with two outs in the eighth inning in a 2-1 loss.

Winless since beating the Marlins on Aug. 11 in Miami, the Yankees are on their first nine-game skid since Sept. 13-21, 1982 — the final month of a 79-win season when they employed three managers (Bob Lemon, Gene Michael and Clyde King).

Abrams snapped a 1-1 tie by hitting a first-pitch changeup from Kahnle (1-2) off the right field foul pole. It was the speedy shortstop’s 13th homer and sixth to give Washington the lead this year.

Carter Kieboom homered in the third on the second pitch he saw in his season debut after returning from Tommy John surgery that cost him all of last season.

Ben Rortvedt homered and had both hits for the Yankees, who were held to two hits for the fifth time this year. New York also dropped to 12-27 since getting to 10 games over .500 on July 4 and was held to one run or fewer for the fourth time in six games.

Rodón allowed one run and six hits over six innings in the best of his eight starts as a Yankee. Returning from missing two weeks because of a left hamstring strain, the left-hander also had help from his outfield defense who threw out three Nationals trying to stretch singles into doubles.

Pereira finished 0-for-3 with a walk while Peraza went 0-for-4.

“Obviously with us scuffling we felt like those two were deserving of an opportunity, deserving of a look and hopefully it’s something that can kind of spark us in the short team, but also get a look at two guys we think can play an important role in our future,” manager Aaron Boone said.

To make room on the roster, outfielder Billy McKinney went on the 10-day injured list with a lower back spasm and outfielder Greg Allen was designated for assignment.

Also, outfielder Jasson Dominguez, New York’s No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was promoted from Double-A Somerset to Scranton. After a slow start, Dominguez batted .351 with five homers in his las 35 games in Double-A four years after signing for a franchise-record $5.1 million in the international signing period.

Pereira, the Yankees’ No. 3 prospect, is expected to play regularly in left field. The Yankees have started nine players in left and those players are batting a combined .236 with 18 homers and 54 RBIs.

Since being promoted from Somerset to Triple-A last month, Pereira batted .312 with eight homers and 33 RBIs in 31 games. At two levels this season, he is hitting .300 with 18 homers and 64 RBIs in 81 games.

Signed out of Venezuela in 2017, Pereira was added to the 40-man roster following the 2021 season after batting .303 with 20 homers and 57 RBIS in 49 games while making the jump from the Gulf Coast League to Hudson Valley in High-A South Atlantic League. He followed that up by hitting .277 with 14 homers and 56 RBIs in 102 games between Hudson Valley and Somerset.

“I think overall especially after the last two years, just the experience after every game, playing those games, seeing the different opportunities and just learning from the game,” Pereira said through a translator after taking batting practice for the first time. “When you take into consideration the experience that you gain and the level of play. Putting all that together, I think has allowed me to become a better hitter.”

At 60-64, the Yankees entered Tuesday 9 1/2 games behind Seattle for the last wild-card spot. New York has not had a losing since 1992 and last missed the postseason in 2016.

“I want to do whatever I can to help the team,” Pereira said. “That has always been the mindset going through all the different levels in the minor leagues and now that I’m here, it’s the same mindset.

Peraza made his major league debut last season and started at shortstop in Game 2 of the ALCS in Houston. He is expected to see most of his time at third base but is expected to spell Gleyber Torres at second and rookie Anthony Volpe at shortstop.

Peraza batted .173 in 19 games with the Yankees earlier this year. At Triple-A, he is hitting .268 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs.

McKinney began feeling back pain when diving back to the base during a three-game series at Miami and felt it against during this past weekend’s series against Boston.

Called up when Aaron Judge went on the IL in June, McKinney batted .227 with six homers in 48 games while rotating between all three outfield positions.

Used primarily as a defensive replacement and pinch runner, Allen was 5 for 23 in 22 games. He also missed 40 games because of a strained right hip.

RAILRIDERS CRUISE

Despite missing two regulars, the RailRiders didn’t have any problems at the plate on Tuesday, crushing rival Lehigh Valley 14-1 in a series opener at PNC Field.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, added four more runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and then buried the IronPigs with six in the sixth.

Estevan Florial, Dominguez and Jake Lamb all drove in three runs apiece, with Lamb hitting a three-run homer in the sixth. Dominguez and Jamie Westbrook had three hits apiece as the RailRiders racked up 15 as a team.

Starter Clayton Beeter struck out eight in 4.1 innings. Josh Maciejewski picked up the win in relief.