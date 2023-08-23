🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The Wyoming Valley Conference girls tennis season is underway.

Ten of the conference’s 13 teams participated in their first media day Sunday at Wyoming Seminary. Then, eight teams began conference play Monday and another played a non-league match.

Ilana Rosenthal is back after winning the PIAA Class 2A singles title last season and scoring the clinching point in a Wyoming Seminary team state title as a freshman in 2021.

The Blue Knights won their 64th straight WVC match Monday and are looking for a sixth straight unbeaten championship season.

An overview of the conference teams with 2022 WVC record, head coach, PIAA classification, opening match information and more:

WYOMING SEMINARY

2022: 12-0. Class: 2A. Coach: Raphael Cooper. Opener: Defeated Pittston Area, 5-0, Monday.

Key returnees: Ilana Rosenthal, Elizabeth Moules, Addison Priebe, Lizzy Weaver.

Notable: The Blue Knights suffered some significant graduation losses, but may have the young talent to keep their title streak alive.

CRESTWOOD

2022: 10-2. Class: 3A. Coach: Scott Lenio. Opener: Defeated Tamaqua, 5-0, in a Monday non-league match. Defeated Hazleton Area 3-2 in WVC opener Tuesday.

Key returnees: Hannah Ziegler, Camerone Carlos, Ella Richards.

Notable: Crestwood went 4-1 in matches that ended with 3-2 scores last season. … The singles lineup is intact, but the doubles teams are new and may be called on for key points if that trend continues.

DALLAS

2022: 10-2. Class: 2A. Coach: Joe Pugliese. Opener: Scheduled to host Wyoming Seminary Wednesday in a key early-season match.

Key returnees: Sophia DePolo, Hally Yakus.

Notable: The Mountaineers have only two returning starters, but Pugliese thinks there is enough potential in the newcomers to produce similar results to the recent past.

WYOMING AREA

2022: 10-2. Class: 2A. Coach: Bill Roberts. Opener: Defeated Tunkhannock, 4-1, Monday.

Key returnees: Cadance Cable, Emma Kratz, Sarah Willison, Morgan Slusser, Erica Gilligan.

Notable: Cable returns at No. 1 while Kratz and Willison make the move from doubles to singles.

TUNKHANNOCK

2022: 8-4. Class: 2A. Coach: Jordan Herbert. Opener: Lost to Wyoming Area, 4-1, Monday.

Key returnees: Molly Keiser, Addy Pineau, Tai Pineau, Emalyn Westfield, Alyssa Trauger, Analyse Alters, Sammy Roerig.

Notable: The Lady Tigers have nine returning seniors and juniors, but freshman Miranda Anderson may be ready to work her way into the lineup.

HAZLETON AREA

2022: 6-6. Class: 3A. Coach: Katie Pavlick. Opener: Lost to Crestwood, 3-2, Tuesday.

Key returnees: Katy Harmonosky, Jenna Harmonosky, Mia Harmonosky, Nanci Major, Dallas Huff, Melissa Rumbel, Duryali Moreno De La Cruz.

Notable: The Cougars look to climb in the standings this season with the goal of improving their seed for the Class 3A playoffs.

HOLY REDEEMER

2022: 6-6. Class: 2A. Coach: Patrick Loftus. Opener: Defeated Wilkes-Barre Area, 5-0, Monday.

Key returnee: Alanna Gilchrist.

Notable: Loftus is in his first season as head coach. Gilchrist gave the Royals their only postseason win a year ago, taking a first-round match in the district singles tournament.

MMI PREP

2022: 5-7. Class: 2A. Coach: Tim Garvey. Opener: Defeated Wyoming Valley West, 5-0, Monday.

Key returnees: Kendall Orozco, Diane Arias-Tejada, Katie Sissick, Eva Corazza, Ava Genetti.

Notable: MMI Prep reached the District 2 team tournament last season, but drew eventual champion Scranton Prep and was knocked out in the quarterfinals.

BERWICK

2022: 4-8. Class: 2A. Coach: Leighton Walsh. Opener: Was scheduled to host Hanover Area Tuesday.

Key returnees: Addison Post, Norah Hestor.

Notable: Ava Lier and Mahi Grahmbhatt could be the top additions to a young lineup.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST

2022: 4-8. Class: 3A. Coach: Melanie Kobela. Opener: Lost to MMI Prep, 5-0, Monday.

Key returnee: Kayla Reisinger.

Notable: Reisinger represented the Spartans in both the district singles and doubles tournaments last season.

HANOVER AREA

2022: 2-10. Class: 2A. Coach: Maria Majiros. Opener: Was scheduled to play at Berwick Tuesday.

Key returnees: Brenna Slusser, Lydia Chafin, Maggie Murphy, Allyson Brody, Azariah Muhammed, Caitlyn Majiros, Santina Soroka.

Notable: With plenty of experience and a growing roster, the Hawkeyes could be ready to begin moving up in the standings.

PITTSTON AREA

2022: 1-11. Class: 3A. Coach: Mary Tate Jackson. Opener: Lost to Wyoming Seminary, 5-0, Monday.

Key returnees: Ayla Krieger, Laura Farber, Jayda Eike, Emily Hannon, Lizette Texis, Abigail Kovac, Sophia Montagna.

Notable: Some new additions to the program from the upper classes at Pittston Area give the Patriots more depth than usual.

WILKES-BARRE AREA

2022: 0-12. Class: 3A. Coach: Joshua Wasielewski. Opener: Defeated Pittston Area, 5-0, Monday.

Key returnees: Joshua Wasielewski.

Notable: Alivia Mazurek, Jimena Amigon, Caitlyn Sekelsky, Erin Akouete, Aaralynn Mbye.