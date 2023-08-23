🔊 Listen to this

Cael Ropietski shot a 3-under 32 and the Lake-Lehman golf team scored 1-under with its top four in a 139-226 victory over Hanover Area on Tuesday at Wyoming Valley Country Club.

Chuckie Weidner (34), Michael Lugiano (35) and Jackson Norconk (38) also led the Black Knights on the par-35 course.

Nick Schiel topped the Hawkeyes with a 37. Jeffrey Peck, Gavin Thomas and Keith Eannarino also scored.

Crestwood 159, Pittston Area 168

Derek Johnson helped the Comets stay unbeaten in the early going, leading the field with a 36 at Fox Hill. Teammate Tommy Biscotti was right behind with a 37 while Luke Joseph and Brady Johnson each shot a 43.

Scoring for the Patriots were Pat Ruane (40), Nick Cook (42), Matt Mesaris (43) and Chris Scavo (43).

Holy Redeemer 146, MMI Prep 178

Alex Martin and Nate Coates led the Royals as both carded a 35 in a victory at Lehman. Arden Brunn followed with a 36 for Redeemer while Max Bowen shot a 40.

Kade Lutz led the Preppers with a 38. Lex Lispi shot a 40 while Maddy Young and David Yamulla each had a 50.

Wyoming Area 161, Wilkes-Barre Area 174

The Warriors’ Brady Noone amd Dane Schutter shared medalist honors with the Wolfpack’s Mike Hamel, as all three shot a 39 at Wilkes-Barre Municipal.

Jack Mulhern and Jeremy Layland finished with a 41 and a 42, respectively, for Wyoming Area in the win.

Jordan Wychock (41), Brady Gerrity (45) and Aiden Wiedlich (49) scored for Wilkes-Barre Area.

GIRLS TENNIS

Crestwood 3, Hazleton Area 2

The team victory was decided by a marathon second doubles match won by the Comets’ Priyah Shah and Clover Newell 6-7 (9-11), 7-6 (8-6), 10-7 with a tiebreaker played in lieu of a third set.

Hannah Ziegler and Ella Richards won in singles action for Crestwood.

Dallas Huff and the team of Jenna Harmonosky and Nanci Major won for the Cougars.